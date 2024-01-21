Dominic Fike isn’t so sure that Elliot will be seen in Euphoria season 3.

“I don’t really talk to them anymore,” Fike, 28, told Variety when asked about returning for the upcoming third season. “That be dope, though, who knows? I’ve got stuff to do.”

On his list of things to do is promote his new movie Little Death, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. The actor plays character struggling with addiction in the film, directed by Jack Begert, and costarring David Schwimmer, Gaby Hoffmann and Talia Ryder.

“I’ve done that before, like acted like a drug addict,” Fike shared. “I am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not. But when I was on Euphoria, they kind of just gave me a coach who would just talk to you. It was just some random lady. Jack is one of my best friends so it made it a lot easier, obviously.”

Fike described the sober companion as “a random lady that I’d never relate to. We had nothing in common. We didn’t come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that or give a s–t.”

Perviously, the “Elliot’s Song” singer opened up about struggling with addiction while filming Euphoria season 2.

“I mean I was a drug addict and coming onto a show mainly about drugs was very difficult,” Fike said in July 2023 during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Sam [Levinson], the director and writer, he got me a sober coach, somebody to be there you know all the time. Did not work. … I was so f–ked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad.”

He relapsed while filming the Emmy-winning HBO series and admitted to being high while filming some scenes. “I was reprimanded for it. I almost you know got kicked off the show,” Fike added. “They were like, ‘Bro you cannot be doing this.’”

Amid reports that Euphoria would start filming again this year, Jacob Elordi (who plays Nate Jacobs) admitted he had no clue when cameras will start rolling.

“I don’t know [when we resume filming]. Do you know?” Elordi, 26, joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

Elordi mentioned a potential time jump, adding, “I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem, like a weird bit.”