Eva Longoria is joining the Arconian crew.

Longoria, 48, has been cast in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building in a recurring role, multiple outlets reported on Thursday, February 22. Details about her storyline and the overall plot are still under wraps.

Longoria is the second casting announcement revealed. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Molly Shannon was also tapped to join the Hulu series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Shannon, 59, is set to play a high-powered Los Angeles businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the murder investigation in New York City.

Fans of the Emmy-nominated series remember that season 3 ended with another murder taking place in the group’s apartment building. In the last moments of the finale, Charles’ (Martin) longtime stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) was shot. After sustaining the injury, Sazz attempted to write a message to Charles with her blood as she died on his kitchen floor.

While the first three seasons of the comedy have taken place in New York City, ABC TV President Craig Erwich confirmed that season 4 will relocate to California.

“I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles,” the executive told Deadline earlier this month. “So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles.”

In addition to Sazz’s death, the season 3 finale also featured Jesse William’s character Tolbert asking Mabel, portrayed by Gomez, to go with him to L.A. Mabel ultimately rejected his offer, but with the show filming in L.A., the opportunity for the pair to reconnect remains open.

While Williams, 42, hasn’t been confirmed for season 4 at this time, a different season 3 guest star will return for the new season. Meryl Streep, who played Loretta, was confirmed to reprise her role earlier this month.

Ahead of filming season 4, cocreator John Hoffman exclusively teased to Us Weekly what he envisioned for the next installment.

“[So far I have even been able to] shape something together that feels very exciting and new for the show and tied in ways that are really important. But [it is] also all new, something we haven’t done before. So I’m excited about that,” Hoffman exclusively told Us in October 2023. “The joy of working on the show is rare and I think everyone working on the show knows that’s rare. So the instinct and inclination is that there’s room here — certainly in what we’re looking at and thinking about for season 4 — to explore something new.”