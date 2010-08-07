Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson Challenge Arizona Immigration Law

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria-Parker is teaming up with Rosario Dawson, Wilmder Valderrama and a handful of other celebs to take a stand against the Arizona immigration law.

"I haven't made it a secret that I'm strongly opposed to the Arizona law and I've been pretty vocal about it," Longoria-Parker, 35, says in the PSA for Voto Latinos & Mun2's 'United We Win' campaign. "It's unfortunate that this immigration issue has been on the national agenda for the past three administrations."

Dawson — who co-founded Voto Latino in 2004 — tells UsMagazine.com that she brought the stars together to encourage young people to get involved in fighting for Arizona citizens' civil rights by visiting the polls on November 2.

"We recognize that this isn't just a Mexican issue or a Latino issue… There are people blogging and Tweeting for everything, from the BP spill to education and healthcare," Dawson, 31, tells Us. "We're all buzzing about these things, but unless we're actually marching to the polls, nothing is going to actually change."

Under the current Arizona law, Longoria-Parker says she worries that racial profiling will lead to discriminatory pursuits of legal citizens.

"I think the biggest misconception is that everybody who is dark or of color is from somewhere else. I'm ninth-generation American. I'm more American than a lot of my Anglo friends," she says. "If my father got pulled over because of the color of his skin, I could guarantee you I would be outraged."

Rosario Dawson greeted Eva Longoria Parker backstage.

That's exactly why Valderrama says it's so important to spread the word and take action now.

"We're really trying to inspire our younger community, of any demographic or culture," the actor, 30, tells Us. "If we don't inspire them to understand the platform they have today, we're going to have two or three more presidencies and we're going to be playing catch-up to other mistakes. It's now or never."

Other celebrities contributing to the campaign — which will debut in September — include Jessica Alba, hip-hop star Common, Amy Smart and Entourage actress Carla Gugino.