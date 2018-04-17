Evan Rachel Wood is very excited about Dolores’ season 2 story line. The Westworld star spoke with Us Weekly about what’s coming up for her character, including Dolores’ sexuality.

“Dolores isn’t really either a man or a woman, so she’s probably not defined by anything. All I can say is yes, there’s going to be something, we’ll give you something,” Wood, 30, told Us at the Hollywood premiere of Westworld season 2 on Monday, April 16. “I wasn’t disappointed. I was like ‘Yay!’ But that’s all I can say.”

Additionally, this season will show a very different side of Dolores, the actress noted.

“We’re seeing a much darker version of Dolores this season, but she definitely still has the Dolores that we know and love inside of her. Even though certain stories are programmed, like her father or Teddy, that’s still very real to her,” she added.

Another thing has changed off screen in season three: the pay. In an interview with The Wrap, she revealed that she previously wasn’t earning the same amount as her male costars.

“I think I’m just now to the point where I’m getting paid the same as my male costars. I was just told that, you know, ‘Hey you’re, you’re getting equal pay.’ And I almost got emotional. I was like, ‘I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts. Never, never,’” she said. Her male costars Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris are Oscar-nominated so she assumed that was why there was a pay gap.

“I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work,” Wood shared, noting she’s been making “pretty much the same amount of money on things for years.”

Westworld season 3 premieres on Sunday, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

