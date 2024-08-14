Critics of Raygun are requesting that the Australian breaker be held accountable for her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We, the undersigned, call for immediate accountability and transparency in the recent actions of Rachel Gunn [sic] and Anna Mears [sic] in the selection process for Australia’s female breakdancer representative at the upcoming Olympics,” a petition created on Sunday, August 11, reads.

The petition refers to Raygun, 36 — real name Rachael Gunn — and Meares, a former professional cyclist and Australia’s chef de mission. (Meares, for her part, has called Raygun the “best breakdancer, female” in Australia.)

“Rachel Gunn [sic], who set up her own governing body for breakdancing, has manipulated the selection process to her own advantage. Despite the clear talent and qualification of other outstanding female breakdancers like G Clef and Holy Molly, they were unfairly overlooked,” the petition states. “The NT Youlong Boys, a group of incredibly talented and underprivileged youth from the Northern Territory, were denied crucial funding by Dr. Gunn to attend the qualifiers — a decision that directly impacted their chance to showcase their skills on a national stage.”

The petition claims that Raygun won her qualifier and defeated “other phenomenal breakdancers,” which has raised “serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the process.”

“If Dr. Gunn’s husband is indeed the Australian coach and part of the selection panel, this represents a blatant conflict of interest that cannot go unchecked,” the petition reads.

Signers of the petition are calling for a “public apology” from Raygun and Meares for “misleading the Australian public and attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes.”

“We also call for a full investigation into the selection process, an audit of Dr. Gunn’s business dealings, and a global public apology to the breaking community for the unethical behavior that has tainted this sport,” the petition reads. “Rachel Gunn’s [sic] lack of ethics and morals raises serious concerns about her fitness to teach and hold any position of authority in the sport, or university.”

The petition concludes, “Australia must do better by its athletes and ensure that the principles of fairness, transparency, and integrity are upheld in all aspects of Olympic selection.”

As of Wednesday, August 14, the petition has reached over 29,000 signatures of its 35,000 goal.

Raygun sparked controversy after her performance at the Olympics, where she lost her three breaking matches by 54-0. Clips of Raygun have since gone viral, with the athlete seemingly doing toe touches as she lays on one side and slides across the floor.

Amid the online ridicule, Raygun’s teammate has come to her defense. “All I know is she represented hard,” Jeff “J Attack” Dunne told the Herald Sun on Monday, August 12. “She has been the leading breaker in Australia for the women and I acknowledge her and respect her 100 percent.”

Us Weekly reached out to Raygun for comment.