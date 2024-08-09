It’s safe to say that Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has taken the internet by storm.

Gunn competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics‘ first-ever breakdancing event on August 9, facing off against France’s Sya Dembélé in the preliminary phase of the competition. Though she failed to score a point, losing 0-2 to the teenage breaking sensation, her unique dance moves quickly became the talk of the town shortly after competing.

In the leadup to the big day, Gunn – whose Olympic debut was at age 36 – told CNBC how the younger B-Girls’ style of dance would ultimately differ from those who skew a little older in age, and how it could affect each breakdancer’s overall score, which is based on originality and creativity.

“The younger competitors are great in their strength, fitness and explosiveness. But the older ones bring a different level of maturity to the dance,” she told the outlet. “My specialty is style and creativity, not dynamics or power moves like many other dancers.”

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris The 2024 Summer Olympics might be taking place in the City of Light, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come with their fair share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to draw outrage from some celebrities and religious figures, the Games have been plagued by allegations of sexism […]

She added, “I don’t know if it’s going to be valued as much as some of the other criteria, but I hope people are still wowed by what I bring since it’s something different.”

Keep reading for five things to know about Rachael “Raygun” Gunn.

She’s Passionate About Dance

Gunn has always had an appreciation and passion for all forms of dance, as she explained in a throwback post via Instagram in July 2024.

“I remember going to the Sydney 2000 Olympics and never in a million years thinking that one day I would be an Olympian. I was always a dancer – ballet, ballroom, jazz, tap, you name it,” she captioned a carousel of photos, one of which showed her in a pink tutu when she was a young girl.

She added, “I’m so excited that at this year’s Olympics we get an opportunity to show the world the athleticism, dedication and mastery that’s required to succeed in dance.”

Rachael Gunn Has an Impressive Day Job

Not only is Gunn an Olympian, the Australian athlete is a lecturer at Sydney’s Macquarie University with a PhD in cultural studies.

She’s Australia’s First-Ever Olympic Breakdancer

Since breakdancing was just added to the Summer Olympics for its 2024 games, Gunn is her country’s first-ever breakdancer to compete for gold.

She reflected on qualifying for the Olympics via an Instagram post in November 2023.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

“It’s been a week since I qualified for the Olympics and [to be honest] I’m still processing it. I’ve been so exhausted since the qualifier, not just physically but also mentally,” she wrote in part. “But I’m also so pumped for what’s next. I can’t wait to push myself even harder in my training. I can’t wait to represent my style, my crew, my city, my country, my region.”

She also represented Australia in the World Breaking Championships in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Rachael Gunn’s Breakdancing Routine Went Viral on Social Media

Gunn’s routine at the Olympics quickly went viral on social media after her performance. And while some internet users had a few choice words about her breakdancing, many embraced her unique moves and offered a playful take on her style.

“Raygun’s Kangaroo move was so dominant, it felt like the competition was over!” wrote one fan via X. “Give her the #breakdancing gold🥇. While some say #breakdancing shouldn’t be in the Olympics, it’s clearly impressive and fun #BreakingForGold #Olympics.”

Related: Everything to Know About the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Although Us doesn’t want the 2024 Paris Olympics to end, the closing ceremony is on the horizon. Thomas Jolly, the creative director who also oversaw the opening ceremony — which featured performances from Céline Dion and Lady Gaga — has dubbed the closing show “Records.” The last hurrah of this year’s games will feature performances […]

Another added, “Two days before the #Olympic2024 ends and we think we’ve seen it all. And a new main character appears… a 36-year-old Australian breakdancer.”

She’s an Award-Winning Athlete

In addition to competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gunn is also an award-winning athlete, taking home Sports Star of the Year at the 2024 Pedestrian TV Awards in July.