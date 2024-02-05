Those social media lip readers were at it again during the Grammy Awards — and are trying to poke a hole in Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s friendship.

Sheeran, 32, was caught on camera keeping a straight face and talking to someone next to him after Swift, 34, took the stage during one of her two wins of the night. (She took home Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights, announcing her 11th album after the first win.)

Some fans have since speculated that Sheeran was calling the accolade “bulls—t” in a video that’s been circulating on social media.

“WHAT DID HE SAY #EdSheeran #GRAMMYs” one person wrote, sharing the video clip on X. Another asked, “What did Ed sheeran say After Taylor Swift’s speech..? Bull s—t or Brilliant..?”

Other social media users have since shut down the rumors that there’s any bad blood between Sheeran and Swift. They’ve also offered alternatives to what Sheeran mumbled while on camera.

“What did I say? She won over me,” one person speculated. Another thought he said, “Shall we go and have a beer.”

Perhaps the most interesting fan theory is that Sheeran said, “Brilliant, she did a recording with me.”

Sheeran doesn’t have a feature on Midnights, but he does have several duets with Swift. If the “recording with me” comment is correct, add to the list of clues the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the way as he appears alongside Future on “End Game.”

Fans are convinced Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be the next rerecord on Swift’s list of new records. Some speculated that the “Anti-Hero” singer was going to announce the rerelease during Sunday’s Grammys, but Swift opted to reveal that a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, was dropping in April.

Amid the online discourse about what Sheeran said during the Grammys, he and Swift met up after the show. A video posted to X showed Swift rubbing Sheeran’s hair and pulling him in for a hug during an afterparty on Sunday.

Sheeran and Swift go way back, first meeting in 2012 and collaborating on her song “Everything Has Changed” that same year.

“I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at,” Sheeran explained during his Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 interview in May 2023. “I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about. I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well, because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it.”