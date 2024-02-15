Warning: Spoilers below for FBI: International season 3, episode 1.

FBI: International’s Fly Team said goodbye to Heida Reed’s Jamie Kellett during the season 3 premiere — but the actress still has love for her fans.

“Thank you SO MUCH to the fans for letting Jamie into your hearts 💕,” Reed, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, after her exit aired on the CBS episode. “Agent Kellett out! ✈️ #fbiinternational.”

Reed shared behind-the-scenes photos from the season 3 premiere, including a snap of herself in the rubble after her character was caught in a bombing at the FBI international headquarters.

She also shared a group photo with her OG castmates Luke Kleintank (Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester), Carter Redwood (Special Agent Andre Raines) and Vinessa Vidotto (Special Agent Cameron Vo). Season 2 additions Eva-Jane Willis (Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson) and Greg Hovanessian (Damian Powell) joined in while surrounded by debris after the explosion.

“Love you ❤️❤️❤️,” Redwood, 31, wrote in the comments section, to which Reed replied, “@carterredwood love you too my friend ❤.” Willis also shared her love for Reed in the comments, posting three hearts.

Reed’s fans had mixed emotions about her departure, with one writing in the comments section, “Truly disappointed. We all loved your character. It really won’t be the same.” Another viewer replied, “I’m very sad you’re leaving you made that show.”

A third fan confessed, “I could not imagine Scott without Jamie 😢,” referring to FBI leader Scott’s romance and connection with Jamie.

Reed had been part of the series since its 2021 debut. News broke of her exit in December 2023, with TVLine reporting at the time that she would be leaving at some point in season 3. CBS did not confirm the report, but fans got their answer during Tuesday’s premiere when Reed’s Jamie announced she was leaving the squad for a gig in Washington, D.C.

“I’m leaving this, the Fly Team,” Jamie told her coworkers in the final moments of the episode after Raines successfully came out of surgery following an explosion that injured all the Fly Team members.

While watching over Raines at the hospital, Jamie wrote herself a message on her hand, which she continued to keep close to her heart when sharing her career news.

Jamie later told Scott, who she had an on-off romantic relationship with, that she made a promise to her late sister, June, to “live my life for the both of us.” She revealed that she “checked off a lot of boxes,” including serving her country and falling in love with Scott, but admitted, “I ran away from my grief. [Now] it’s time to go back home.”

Scott accompanied Jamie to the train station where she gave him one last kiss before reminding him to “go easy” on himself. “Not everything you carry needs to be carried,” she said. Once on the train, Jamie revealed that the message on her hand was her sister’s name.

In addition to saying goodbye to Jamie, viewers were introduced to Special Agent Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe), who will be joining the team in Jamie’s absence and with Raines recovering from his foot injury.

FBI: International airs on CBS Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.