As if! Jeremy Sisto is just like Us. He may be busy starring on hit TV shows, but the FBI actor, 47, works hard to balance his career with his personal life – especially when he’s working from home.

The Clueless star’s busy schedule starts right from the moment he wakes up by making sure daughter Charlie, 13, and son Sebastian, 10 — whom he shares with wife Addie Lane — are ready to take on their own days. “After an intense search for various items of clothing and/or schoolwork, I race my kids to school,” Sisto exclusively revealed to Us Weekly.

Next up is attempting to get work done — even when there’s a severe case of writer’s block. “I’ve been working on the same screenplay for 20 years,” California told Us in December 2021. “Pretty sure it sucks.”

After taking time to “stare at the computer screen” and hope for inspiration, Sisto exercises a different part of his creative brain by breaking out his guitar.

“[I] practice scales and such, until devolving into a loop pedal jam for an audience of one,” the actor, who is known for showing off his musical side on Instagram, quipped.

After — begrudgingly — getting some exercise by hitting up a nearby trail with his two dogs, it’s time for Sisto to head to work at FBI, which returns to CBS with the season 5 premiere on Tuesday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET. The Frozen II actor stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine on the crime drama — a role he was excited to take on after his time on Law & Order.

“It made a lot of sense to me to try my hat at this, and it felt like something that would keep me on my toes, and it does,” he told Tell-Tale TV in February 2021. “I cannot phone it in. I’m always nervous that I’m going to mess it up because I’ve got a lot of dialogue, and it’s kind of my job to keep that room alive.”

Want to know more about how Sisto spends his time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in the life of a successful TV actor and dad of two looks like: