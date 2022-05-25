CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale After Texas School Shooting

CBS made a last-minute decision to pull the season 4 FBI finale in light of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, May 24.

The procedural drama was set to air its “Prodigal Son” episode, which had a school shooting story line, on Tuesday evening during its regular 8 p.m. time slot. “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case,” the official description of the finale reads.

However, the network replaced the season 4 episode with a rerun after the incident in Texas made headlines. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 children and two adults, one of which was identified as a teacher. The shooter was also killed and several other victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including two police officers.

FBI, which is one of many crime dramas created by Dick Wolf airing on network television, stars Jeremy Sisto (as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine), Missy Peregrym (as Special Agent Maggie Bell), Zeeko Zaki (as Special Agent Omar “OA” Adom), Alana De La Garza (as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille) and John Boyd (as Special Agent Stuart Scola).

Both of FBI’s spinoff series, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, proceeded with their regularly scheduled finales on Tuesday night. CBS has yet to announce whether FBI’s season 4 conclusion will air in the future, according to TVLine.

The hit series — along with its spinoffs — was renewed for multiple seasons. Earlier this month, CBS announced that FBI was picked up for seasons 5 and 6, while FBI: International is coming back for seasons 2 and 3. FBI: Most Wanted, which recently added Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott following Julian McMahon’s exit as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix in March, will return for seasons 4 and 5.

