Missy Peregrym is going to be a mom — again! The FBI star is pregnant with her and husband Tom Oakley’s second baby.

“My best effort at an ‘adorable’ announcement,” the actress, 39, captioned a Sunday, February 6, Instagram video of her 22-month-old son, Otis, smacking her baby bump while she laughed. “Come on, I don’t have time for that. What I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah. #ripsleep.”

The Canada native’s famous pals shared their support on the social media upload. “More babies for me,” Priscilla Faia wrote, while Jon Foster added, “Congrats Missy! … Bring on the mayhem.”

The funny footage came nearly two years after Peregrym announced the arrival of her and Oakley’s baby boy.

“Otis Paradis Oakley. Born March 21st,” the former model captioned a sleepy Instagram selfie with her infant in April 2020. “These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world. A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan and his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time [amid the coronavirus pandemic].”

The Stick It star returned to the FBI set six months later, bringing her little one with her. “Back in action alongside Agent Otis,” the new mom wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “Feels good to be back with the @fbicbs family.”

The Rookie Blue star celebrated 10 months with her son in January of the following year, writing, “Working full time while breast-feeding is the most challenging task I’ve ever taken on. I’m still sorting out all the changes in my life. But the joy of him poking my eye is totally worth it.”

The Reaper alum and Oakley have been married since December 2018. Prior to their Los Angeles ceremony, Peregrym wed Zachary Levi.

News of the former couple’s split broke in April 2015, but the exes listed their date of separation in divorce documents as December of the previous year.

“Who am I to live like God is unable to heal my wounds, redeem my circumstances and love me enough? Normal?” Peregrym tweeted at the time. “ I choose to receive; I accept. … Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.”

