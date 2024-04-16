FBI: Most Wanted’s Nina Chase already has the baby in a baby carriage, but will she and Stuart Scola ever walk down the aisle?

Shantel VanSanten, who plays Special Agent Nina Chase, teased that an FBI universe wedding between her character and Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) could be closer than fans think.

“Let’s just say it’s going to be a big day,” VanSanten, 38, told TVLine about the season 5 Most Wanted finale, which airs on Tuesday, May 21. “What else can I hint?”

She then dropped another clue of an onscreen wedding, adding, “We’ll be lucky if it rains, because I hear it’s good luck if it rains on certain big days.” Rain on your wedding day is good luck because it signifies renewal, a clean slate, fertility and unity, according to superstitions.

Fans were introduced to VanSanten’s Nina during season 4 of FBI, which is when she began dating Scola. During season 5 of the flagship series, which aired in 2023, the TV couple welcomed a son, Dougie.

Nina was initially supposed to lose the baby after she contracted a listeria infection following a crossover mission on FBI: International and FBI, according to VanSanten.

However, once the actress was moved to Most Wanted full time for its fifth season, which premiered in February, the baby’s fate changed.

“It was very up in the air,” VanSanten recalled to TVLine earlier this month of Nina and Dougie’s outcome. “It was only really because I got the job on Most Wanted that Dougie gets to ‘be in existence,’ which is bizarre to say, but in show business that’s what happens.”

Despite all the drama surrounding Nina’s pregnancy, once Dougie was born viewers saw very little of him. Nina’s life as a mom with partner Scola, who remains in the FBI universe, was kept under wraps until last week’s episode of Most Wanted.

During the April 9 episode, fans learned that Nina was struggling to believe that she was a good mom. She found herself at odds with Scola and arguing over all the baby items she stored in their apartment while trying to achieve perfection.

The two-part crossover will continue with an all-new season 6 episode of FBI on Tuesday, April 16. “Best Laid Plans” will show Scola and Nina as an undercover married couple, who must work together to find a murderer wanted for killing a retired FBI agent.

“I would say we get to see Scolina like we’ve never seen them before — and they’ve never seen each other in this way, either!” VanSanten told TVLine about the follow-up episode. “We get to ‘be on the job with them,’ let’s say that.”

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted air on CBS Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET. FBI: International airs in between the two shows at 9 p.m. ET.