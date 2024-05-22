Katherine Renee Kane is at peace after the season 6 finale of FBI after her character, Special Agent Tiffany “Tiff” Wallace, had a whirlwind year.

Warning: Spoilers below for FBI season 6, episode 13.

The actress exclusively told Us Weekly that she “believes” Tiff got closure during the Tuesday, May 21, episode of FBI, after the team killed the man responsible for Special Agent Trevor Hobbs’ (Roshawn Franklin) death earlier this season.

“I think about her saga with this whole ordeal in two different ways,” Kane said. “This sort of [situation with] her trauma or her guilt over Hobbs’ death, but then also the unresolved issue for not only her but the whole team, that there is a terrorist on the loose. I think she does get resolution for both things.”

Looking back, Kane explained that Hobbs’ death, which transpired during season 6, episode 1, was traumatic for Tiff because she was the agent in charge when he was shot. During the February episode, a terrorist named Hakim Siran (Antwayn Hopper) grew suspicious of Hobbs, who was undercover and killed him in a restaurant bathroom.

“I think she felt a sense of responsibility. Jubal [Jeremy Sisto] had given her the encouragement to become more of a leader, to step into more leadership [roles],” Kane told Us. “I think she was excited to take that on and felt proud that her bosses believed in her enough to encourage her to do that. And so having done that and then to have someone taken out immediately after, I think it was just really heavy for her. And it was somebody that she cared about that she felt close to.”

That pressure to find justice for Hobbs came during the final moments of Tuesday’s episode. After pursuing Hakim alongside Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), Tiff came face to face with her friend’s killer.

In a crazy series of events, Tiff shoots Hakim after claiming he went for a hidden weapon, and she feared for her life. Maggie briefly questions whether it was a clean shot before Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) locates Hakim’s gun and confirms Tiff’s story.

“In the moment, it absolutely does take her back that her teammates had to whether or not she was acting out of integrity,” Kane told Us of the awkward scene between Tiff and her coworkers. “But I think it’s also an opportunity for her to have a little self-reflection because it’s not totally unjustified.”

The actress confessed that during episode 8, Tiff was “very unhinged” and was “taking a lot of risks” following Hobbs’ passing.

Now, Kane said Tiff has used Hakim’s clean shoot as an “opportunity for her to take accountability, but to also prove that she is an agent of integrity, and she can be trusted.”

At the end of the finale, Tiff saw Hobbs’ widow and informed her that his killer was finally brought to justice. While Kane told Us she’s not sure if the Somalian terrorist group is done, the team has “absolutely put a stop to Hakim and his reign of terror.”

Kane added that when it comes to season 7, Tiff will most likely still be “coping with guilt” now that she’s “started doing the work.”

In addition to moving on from Hobbs’ shooting, Kane told Us that she hopes fans get to see additional sides to Tiff next season.

“I think what she needs and what I want to see is for her to soften up. For her to have more ease in her life,” Kane concluded. “I think the way that she is driven and passionate about her work is great, and I think it’s why people love her. But I absolutely want to explore more colors of who she is as a woman.”

She teased, “Maybe that includes her, you know, having a love interest. We’ll see.”

Season 7 of FBI will premiere on CBS in fall 2024.