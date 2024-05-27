The wait is almost over for Netflix’s latest installment in the Fear Street franchise with the release of Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Based on R. L. Stine‘s book series of the same name, the original Fear Street movies were released weekly throughout July 2021. Fear Street Part One: 1994 introduced the fictional town of Shadyside, which was plagued with brutal slayings.

The new two films — Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 — dug deeper into the origins of what caused Shadyside and its residents to be cursed with death and destruction. In addition to Leigh Janiak directing and cowriting the scripts for all three installments, the franchise relied on its cast to play multiple roles.

Despite praise from fans and critics alike, it took nearly three years of Netflix to invest in more movies. Stine confirmed in January 2024 that another Fear Street book would be adapted. The news also came with some changes since the fourth film will be directed by Matt Palmer from a script he cowrote with Donald McLeary.

Fear Street is one of several projects that take inspiration from Stine’s iconic horror novels. Disney also found success with their adaptation of the Goosebumps series, which was released in October 2023. The show was renewed but there is set to be a cast and story shakeup as well.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Fear Street: Prom Queen: