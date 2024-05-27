The wait is almost over for Netflix’s latest installment in the Fear Street franchise with the release of Fear Street: Prom Queen.
Based on R. L. Stine‘s book series of the same name, the original Fear Street movies were released weekly throughout July 2021. Fear Street Part One: 1994 introduced the fictional town of Shadyside, which was plagued with brutal slayings.
The new two films — Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 — dug deeper into the origins of what caused Shadyside and its residents to be cursed with death and destruction. In addition to Leigh Janiak directing and cowriting the scripts for all three installments, the franchise relied on its cast to play multiple roles.
Despite praise from fans and critics alike, it took nearly three years of Netflix to invest in more movies. Stine confirmed in January 2024 that another Fear Street book would be adapted. The news also came with some changes since the fourth film will be directed by Matt Palmer from a script he cowrote with Donald McLeary.
Fear Street is one of several projects that take inspiration from Stine’s iconic horror novels. Disney also found success with their adaptation of the Goosebumps series, which was released in October 2023. The show was renewed but there is set to be a cast and story shakeup as well.
Keep scrolling for everything to know about Fear Street: Prom Queen:
When Will ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Premiere?
Production on Fear Street: Prom Queen began in March 2024 in Toronto, Canada, and is expected to last two months. The film will presumably be released in late 2024 or 2025.
How Will ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Differ From the Trilogy?
After the success of the first three films, Janiak expressed interest in expanding the series with a slasher that took place in the 1950s. The intended project would have centered around Harry Rooker a.k.a The Milkman but the idea never came into fruition.
Fear Street: Prom Queen is based on Stine’s novels while not pulling focus from the OG franchise.
What Is the Plot?
According to the synopsis, Fear Street: Prom Queen will take place in 1988 during prom season. The girls of Shadyside High are focused on a competition for dance royalty until an outsider joins and people begin to disappear.
Who Was Cast in ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’?
Fear Street: Prom Queen is set to star India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, Ariana Greenblatt and Katherine Waterston.
What Books Will ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Take Inspiration From?
The spooky movie is an adaptation of Stine’s novel The Prom Queen from the original Fear Street book series.
Have Fans Gotten a Glimpse at ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’?
In April 2024, Netflix uploaded behind the scenes footage of the cast filming scenes for Fear Street: Prom Queen. Fans got to see highlights from prom night — and some hints at the night taking a turn for the worst.