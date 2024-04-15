The only thing better than a good scary movie is a new installment to a beloved franchise.

Fans of the original hostage film The Strangers are in for a fun surprise with a new iteration starring Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez. The 2024 slasher follows a couple on the road who are forced to face off against masked killers.

The screenplay for the 2008 version was inspired by the Manson family’s infamous Tate murders from 1969 and a series of break-ins that occurred at director and writer Bryan Bertino‘s home when he was a child. A sequel was subsequently released in 2018 with an all-new cast.

Before The Strangers debuted in theaters, Petsch exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the research she did for the project.

“I’m a very big horror fan and The Strangers is probably the first movie I ever saw that really scared me. When I got the script in my inbox, I went back and rewatched it. [I wanted to] find out what really was so scary about those films and they’re really not jump scare [movies],” she told Us in July 2023. “It’s really not about that. It’s just so like bone chilling would be the word that I used because it’s kind of like the original home invasion films. Yeah. Where there is no rhyme or reason to it. So we were able to take that and elevate it.

A Quiet Place is another horror franchise set to return in 2024. The first film in the series was released six years prior and starred real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents who struggle to raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world that is inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures.

A sequel was subsequently released in 2020 and another followup is planned for 2025. A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel which expands the universe by taking fans back to the day when the creatures took over the world.

Keep scrolling for a guide to every horror franchise returning in 2024: