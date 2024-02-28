Bill Skarsgård is ready to take flight in his new role as The Crow.

The actor will take on the role of the resurrected antihero in director Rupert Sanders’ upcoming remake of the 1994 action flick. The original film follows Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a man who seeks revenge against those who murdered him and his love, Shelly (Sofia Shinas), after being resurrected by a supernatural crow.

“What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that,” Sanders told Vanity Fair of the project, which is also based on The Crow comic book series created by James O’Barr, in February 2024.

The original film, which became a worldwide box office success, holds a dark place in Hollywood history as Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, died on set at age 28 after being shot by a prop gun.

“It was a terrible tragedy, and it’s definitely something that we’ve always had in mind through the making of the film,” Sanders explained to Vanity Fair. “Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again.”

Sanders added: “[Brandon’s] soul is very much alive in this film. There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about The Crow remake:

Who Stars in ‘The Crow’ Remake?

FKA Twigs will star alongside Skarsgård as Eric’s love interest, Shelly. The cast also includes Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Jordan Bolger, Isabella Wei, Sami Bouajila and David Bowles.

When Does ‘The Crow’ Remake Hit Theaters?

The movie is set to be released on June 7, 2024.

Will ‘The Crow’ Remake Follow the Original Film’s Story?

The Crow is expected to follow the original’s story, which centers around Eric coming back to life and getting vengeance on the people responsible for his and Shelly’s deaths.

While the lovers die at the beginning of the 1994 film, Sanders teased to Vanity Fair that the new version will feature more of the pair’s romance. He also praised Skarsgård and Twigs’ chemistry, revealing that he never had the two do a chemistry test together.

“I had them for dinner when they first arrived [on set] in Prague and I was a bit like a nervous parent looking to see if there were any sparks, because you don’t know,” he told the outlet. “And they were great. They hung out and were straight into it.”

Is There a 1st Look of ‘The Crow’ Remake?

Vanity Fair released a trio of first look photos of the remake in February 2024. Two of the snaps offer a glimpse at the romance between Eric and Shelly by showing the duo having a fireside chat and sharing a kiss.

The outlet also revealed Skarsgård’s take on The Crow’s iconic look, complete with black and white face paint and a black trench coat. “I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss he becomes this thing that even he can’t control,” Sanders told the outlet of Skarsgård’s onscreen transformation.