Stellan Skarsgård was the first in his family to get a big break in Hollywood — but he isn’t the last.

Skarsgård initially got his start as an actor by booking Swedish roles. He later transitioned to American projects and went on to become a household name due to his work in Passion of Mind, Pirates of the Caribbean and Mamma Mia! Skarsgård has also appeared in Thor, The Avengers, the live-action adaptation of Cinderella and Dune.

In his personal life, Stellan exchanged vows with doctor My Skarsgård in 1975. Before their split in 2007, Stellan and My expanded their family with six kids: Alexander Skarsgård, Gustaf Skarsgård, Sam Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, Eija Skarsgård and Valter Skarsgård.

Stellan remarried in 2009 to Irish producer Megan Everett, with whom he shares sons Ossian Skarsgård and Kolbjörn Skarsgård. Stellan’s children have all followed in his footsteps by exploring opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“Luckily, we are different in type and age, so there hasn’t been a lot of competition for specific parts,” Gustaf told Sweden’s Schön! magazine in 2018. “There is competition to the point that we can actually make fun of it — we’ll keep scores and laugh about it. At the end of the day, we’re in this industry to have fun. We’re a very close family, and we’ve always been supportive of one another.”

Stellan has since reflected on his talented family, telling The Daily Beast in April 2021, “I’ve had two beautiful wives — and very smart wives — and that’s helped a lot. I’m not going to take much credit for anything.”

Stellan Skarsgard

Over the years, Stellan has been known for his collaborations with director Lars von Trier. He worked with Trier on projects such as Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville, Melancholia and Nymphomaniac. Stellan found success for his role as Boris in HBO’s Chernobyl, which earned him a Golden Globe win and an Emmy nomination. The actor currently stars as in Disney’s Star Wars prequel series Andor. In 2016, Stellan confirmed that he had a vasectomy after having eight children. My Skarsgard Three years after tying the knot with Stellan, My graduated from medical school. She appeared in several projects, including Jim & Piraterna Blom before becoming a doctor in Stockholm, Sweden. My has since made guest appearances on TV shows such as Skavalan, Gornorron and Efter Tio. Megan Everett-Skarsgard

Based in Sweden, Megan is an author who has published two children's books. She was a producer on Behind the Scenes: The Filming of Bye and a writer on German Autumn, What Remains and Fisher of Souls. Megan has used her social media to offer a glimpse into projects her kids, stepchildren and husband have worked on.

Alexander Skarsgard

After getting his start as a child star, Alexander quit acting as a teenager. He joined the Swedish Navy before returning to acting with roles in Zoolander and Generation Kill. Alexander’s breakout role came in 2008 when he was cast as Eric in HBO’s True Blood series, which ran for seven seasons. Alexander has continued to star in hit projects such as Big Little Lies, which earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe award. On the big screen, Alexander has appeared in Long Shot, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Legend of Tarzan, The Northman and Infinity Pool. More recently, Alexander played Lukas on the final two seasons of Succession. In 2022, Alexander welcomed his first child with actress Tuva Novotny. Gustaf Skarsgard

Movie fans might be familiar with Gustaf's work in Evil, The Way Back, Air and the critically-acclaimed Oppenheimer. Gustaf has also had a prolific TV career playing Floki on Vikings, Karl Strand on Westworld and Merlin on Cursed. Gustaf dated actress Hanna Alström from 1999 to 2005. He is currently in a relationship with Caroline Sjöström. Their first child, a daughter, was born in 2020. Sam Skarsgard Sam had a brief stint in the entertainment industry as a production assistant in a short film and a body double in 2002's The Invisible. He has since followed in his mother's footsteps and works at an ICU. Sam has also preferred to keep a low public profile.

Similar to his siblings, Bill ventured into acting and his first memorable role was on Netflix’s Hemlock Grove. He continued to skew toward horror projects with a role as Pennywise in the It movie franchise. Bill has also appeared in Barbarian and the TV series Castle Rock. In addition to horror, Bill starred in The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Atomic Blonde, Nine Days and John Wick: Chapter 4. He will play the lead in an upcoming reboot of The Crow and as Count Orlok in a remake of Nosferatu. Bill is currently dating actress Alida Morberg, with whom he shares a daughter.

Eija Skarsgard Following her time in the modeling industry, Eija was a nightclub manager and has since appeared on Young Royals and Vargasommar and Lust. Eija met her now-husband Zeke Tastas in 2011 and they tied the knot nearly eight years later.

In addition to joining his famous family on red carpets, Ossian has starred alongside Bill in a Swedish film titled Bränn Alla Mina Brev. He also appeared in The Wife and a Swedish show titled Trolltider — Legenden om Bergatrollet.

Kolbjorn Skarsgard Bill has also shared the screen with younger half-brother Kolbjörn in Netflix’s TV series Clark. Kolbjörn’s acting credits include a role in Swedish television series Kenny Starfighter as well.