Dad life! Alexander Skarsgård confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Tuva Novotny, recently welcomed their first child together.

“Thank you very much,” the Succession actor, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 20, when congratulated on the growth of his family. “I got this on the red carpet,” he added, showing off a stuffed animal given to him by an attendee at the Succession season 4 premiere.

When the reporter asked if Skarsgård is “enjoying the process of being a father,” the True Blood alum replied, “I am, yeah.”

The Sweden native and Novotny, 43, were spotted pushing a stroller in New York City in November 2022, but the duo had not publicly commented on the birth of their child. The Annihilation actress debuted her baby bump in April 2022 while attending a Swedish awards ceremony.

The couple’s little one is Skarsgård’s first child and Novotny’s second. The Eat Pray Love star shares daughter Ella, 16, with Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.

During a 2017 interview with Chelsea Handler, the Northman actor revealed that he was excited to become a father at some point in the future. “I wanna beat my dad, he had eight,” the Big Little Lies alum quipped, referring to his actor father, Stellan Skarsgård. “I better get cracking. My dad is 65 and he had a kid four years ago. I’m born in the ’70s. My dad had kids in the ’70s, in the ’80s, in the ’90s, in the 2000s and the 2010s.”

The Dune actor, 71, shares Alexander, Gustaf, 42, Sam, 40, Bill, 32, Eija, 31, and Valter, 27, with ex-wife My Skarsgård, whom he divorced in 2007. Stellan and second wife Megan Everett are the parents of sons Ossian, 13, and Kolbjörn, 10.

Alexander said that growing up with so many siblings could be chaotic, but he wouldn’t have had it any other way. “I grew up in a madhouse, but I thought it was really cool,” he told Handler, 48. “It was fun. It was just lots of people and dogs running around. It was a very kind of bohemian household. My cousins lived upstairs in this apartment building in Stockholm. My grandparents lived across the street. They should make a sitcom about it because it was at least 20 people for dinner every night.”

Stellan, for his part, revealed in 2016 that he had a vasectomy after the birth of his eighth child. “Because I can’t say no,” he told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter when asked why he underwent the procedure. “Because I don’t want 10.”