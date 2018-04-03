If you watched Felicity, you remember exactly where you were when she cut off her hair. If you didn’t, it’s time to binge. The cast and crew are heading to the ATX Television Festival for a reunion panel in Austin, Texas. Cast members Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson and Ian Gomez, as well as director/producer Lawrence Trilling are confirmed to participate in the panel, with additional panelists to be announced at a later date.

Season 7 of the festival will also include the first look at FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC, and a panel by co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, executive producer/director Norberto Barba and cast members in attendance. They’ll kick off the festival at the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally in downtown Austin.

Hulu will also have a huge presence at this year’s festival, bringing a “TGIHulu!” panel, celebrating the streaming site’s library that includes iconic ‘90s TGIF comedies. The panel will feature Ben Savage (Boy Meets World), Michael Jacobs (Boy Meets World), Bronson Pinchot (Perfect Strangers), William Bickley (Family Matters, Step By Step), Kellie Shangyne Williams (Family Matters) and Nell Scovell (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

Marcy Carsey will receive the 2018 ATX Award in Television Excellence, an award previously presented to Norman Lear, James L. Brooks and Henry Winkler. Carsey is the co-founder of The Carsey-Warner Company — the production company behind Roseanne, A Different World, The Cosby Show and many more comedies.

ATX TV Festival takes place in Austin, Texas, from June 7-10.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!