Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt have been dubbed the first couple of U.S. Fencing.

Kiefer and Meinhardt are both competing in their fourth, and possibly final, Olympic Games as a couple in Paris 2024. (It is Meinhardt’s fifth Olympic appearance.) The athletes met on the world’s stage in 2012 and have been each other’s biggest fans ever since.

From meeting at junior rank competitions throughout their careers, to competing together for the University of Notre Dame and later on Team USA, Kiefer and Meinhardt have written their names in fencing history. Looking toward their impending retirement from the sport, the couple is pursuing careers in medicine together at the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine.

“Both of us thought we were going to retire at 22,” Kiefer told Town & Country in July 2024. “I’m 30, and he’s turning 34, and we’re really proud that [we’re still competing].”

July 2012

Meinhardt and Kiefer competed together at the London Olympic Games. It was here that they finally got the opportunity to talk and realized how much they had in common, including coming from “strict but loving” Asian American homes, specializing in foil (one of three fencing disciplines), and sharing an interest in pursuing medicine.

“I started crushing on Gerek,” Kiefer told the L.A. Times in July 2024. “Yeah, it was me, I

made the first move.”

In team foiling, Meinhardt placed 4th, while Kiefer placed 5th in individual foil and 6th amongst teams.

2013

Meinhardt attended the University of Notre Dame from 2010 through 2014, where Kiefer joined him in 2013. Both athletes became decorated collegiate athletes during their time at the university, both crowned NCAA Foiling champions for more than one year.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Meinhardt took an interest in Kiefer’s pre-med studies, later deciding to pursue medicine with her.

“I decided to really consider it with her help and her family’s help,” he told Town & Country. “They told me, ‘really make sure you know that you want to do this before you get into it, but don’t be afraid that you are too old to make the change.'”

July 2016

In July 2016, Meinhardt and Kiefer put their academics on pause and returned to Team USA to compete in the Rio games. This time Meinhardt earned a bronze medal for his performance in the team foil, and Kiefer placed 10th in the individual competition.

July 2019

Three years after Rio, the couple tied the knot in Lexington, Kentucky surrounded by friends and family.

2020

When the pandemic hit, Meinhardt and Kiefer were forced to take a break from their rigorous training and studies. Though their training schedule was interrupted, the two had one another to practice with, along with Kiefer’s brother and his girlfriend. Together, they trained daily at home.

“We had a little group,” Kiefer said to the L.A. Times. “We played a lot of fencing games, getting creative, to help keep us fresh.”

July 2021

In July 2021, the couple got the chance to return to the world’s stage in the Tokyo Olympic Games. It was here that Kiefer made history, upsetting defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia for the gold.

Meinhardt cheered on from the stands, otherwise empty due to pandemic protocols. After a moment of celebration, Kiefer was quick to remind her husband to “jump on the bus back to the village,” making sure he rested before competing the next day.

July 2024

Meinhardt and Kiefer are back in red, white and blue for what they expect will be the final time. As Olympic veterans, the two are heavily relied on by coaches and younger, less experienced teammates. Phil Andrews, the CEO of USA Fencing, told Town & Country “their demeanor and leadership skills are second to none.”

“For most of our careers, we were the young ones—those surprising results, those people who they didn’t see coming. We were out there, no hesitation, no expectations,” said Kiefer. “And then one day, it flips and you’re the leaders on the team and people are like, ‘oh, maybe they’re going to get worse instead of better!’ You just find what you like about the sport. We love doing it together.”

On July 28, 2024, Kiefer defended her gold medal, going undefeated and becoming the first American to become a repeat Olympic champion in the event.