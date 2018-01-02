‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer: Anastasia Learns She’s Pregnant

Mr. and Mrs. Grey will see you now. A new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, dropped on Monday, January 1, and is full of shocking moments – including Anastasia finding out she’s pregnant in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cliffhanger ending.

The clip shows Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Ana (Dakota Johnson) navigating their life as newlyweds. While Ana initially enjoys the luxuries that her billionaire husband can offer her, such as a gorgeous home and a private jet, the duo quickly run into obstacles when challenges from their past arise once again. Additionally, outside temptations cause Ana to get defensive while her former boss, Jack (Eric Johnson), returns with a vengeance. In the trailer’s final twist, Ana looks shocked as someone off-screen reveals she’s expecting a baby.

While readers of the series by E.L. James know that the couple has two children, it’s unclear if the film will follow the same storyline as the books.

Despite the challenges to their relationship – in addition to some high-speed car chases – the trailer promises the same steamy moments that fans of the franchise have come to expect (read: the couple will still be making use of Christian’s Red Room.)

In addition to Dornan, Johnson and Johnson, the star-studded cast also includes Rita Ora, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, Bruce Altman, Tyler Hoechlin, Jennifer Ehle, Robinne Lee, Max Martini, Eloise Mumford, Callum Keith Rennie, Arielle Kebbel, Brant Daugherty and Victor Rasuk

Watch the full trailer above.

Fifty Shades Freed will be released in theaters on February 9.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!