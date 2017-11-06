It appears that Mr. and Mrs. Grey’s honeymoon is short-lived. The first full Fifty Shades Freed trailer dropped on Monday, November 6, and teased that Anastasia and Christian’s life as newlyweds isn’t all wedded bliss.

“Did you sleep with her?” a visibly upset Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) asks Christian (Jamie Dornan) in the video. Fans who did not read the books will have to wait until Valentines Day to find out the answer to that question.

The jealously between the on-screen pair doesn’t stop there. Ana is threatened by the contractor Christian hires to build their house, Gia Matteo, played by Arielle Kebbel.

“Please stop speaking to my husband as if I weren’t here,” Anastasia says to Gia. She adds, “Call me Mrs. Grey” when the new character calls her by her first name.

The trailer features a new tagline “Don’t miss the climax” for the final installation, which picks up where 2017’s Fifty Shades Darker left off. The original film, Fifty Shades of Grey, based on the book series by E.L. James, debuted in 2015.

A one-minute-long teaser clip for the third film gave fans their first look at Ana and Christian’s wedding when it was released back in September. The full-length trailer shows even more footage from the couple’s big day.

“I made a vow to love you faithfully, for sake of all others, to comfort you in times of need, and to keep to safe for as long as we both shall live,” Christian says as fans see him and Ana exchange rings.

Several other storylines, including the return of Anna’s obsessive former boss Jack Hyde, dramatic car chases and of course — tons of steamy sex — were also teased in the new trailer.

Fifty Shades Freed opens in theaters on February 14, 2018.

