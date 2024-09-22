Fletcher plays sold-out shows across the globe for thousands of fans, but when it comes to post-show parties, she likes to keep things simple.

“[My ideal afterparty is] honestly, something low-key and low pressure, like a dive bar with pool tables or pizza in my dressing room with my speaker playing early 2000s songs [while I’m] dancing with the band and the crew,” Fletcher, 30, tells Us Weekly exclusively in her Backstage Pass feature in the latest issue of the magazine, on newsstands now. “I’ve done that a couple times and they are some of my favorite memories.”

After joining Panic! at the Disco on their Viva Las Vengeance tour across North America and Europe last year, Fletcher (born Cari Elise Fletcher) is now embarking on her own global tour, In Search of the Antidote.

“[I’m] so happy to be back on the stage and traveling across the country to see your faces singing back these songs,” Fletcher wrote via Instagram in her tour announcement post. “I have dreamt my entire life of playing some of these venues. I graduated at Radio City and used to live down the street from The Greek and have seen so many favorite artists there. Little Cari is bugging that Fletcher will see you there in the fall.”

Keep scrolling for more behind-the-scenes tour stories from the “Undrunk” singer:

Preshow Ritual

I do stretching, a vocal warm-up and a body warm-up. I usually do my own hair and makeup, which helped me get into a zone and channel any nerves into something creative. Before we go onstage, the band and I also hold hands and speak an intention about what we’d like to bring to the show. Whether that’s a word or just a feeling, it helps us get to the core of whatever feels true in the moment.

Craziest Tour Experience

I feel like my whole life is a crazy tour experience. I’ve spent most of the last couple years on the road and getting to travel the world has been such a dream. I just did a sold-out run in Europe a few months ago, and it never ceases to amaze me when I get to play over there.

Favorite Song to Play Live

It changes all of the time. Right now, it’s “Doing Better,” because I love hearing everyone scream the lyrics with me.

Ideal Afterparty

