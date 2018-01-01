Jeremiah Buoni’s brother Josh caught Nilsa Prowant’s eye immediately on Floribama Shore, but their honeymoon stage may already be over.

“I really, probably, don’t want to go on this date,” Josh says to a very surprised Nilsa in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Monday, January 1, episode. “Not because it’s corny or anything like that … It’s more so how you talk about your ex.”

He then brings up that she told the houseguests she called her ex-boyfriend a week ago and told him she missed him.

“Just fill me in a little bit more about what’s going on because you don’t really sound like a girl that wants a serious relationship,” he has a completely dumbfounded look on her face. “It seems like a red flag to the max,” he adds.

Naturally, Nilsa is extremely upset. “I finally found a guy that I want to invest my time in and that’s how he does me? That is so messed up,” she tells the camera.

When she first met Josh on the December 18 episode, she was instantly drawn to him. “I get one look at Josh and I’m thinking he’s a barrel-chested freedom fighter. This is what I’ve been looking for,” she said at the time. They proceeded to make out in the club, in the taxi back to the house and spend the night together in bed, so it was clear the feelings were mutual.

Floribama Shore airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

