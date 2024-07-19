Flula Borg has learned that the saying “don’t meet your heroes” isn’t always true — especially when you’re working with Anna Faris on the set of My Spy: The Eternal City.

“She’s fantastic. She’s a legend. She has some of the funniest roles in cinema history to me,” Borg, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the Prime Video film. “She is so funny. It was amazing. … They’re all so kind and of course, but Anna was wonderful. So kind.”

Warning: Spoilers below for My Spy: The Eternal City.

While the sequel to 2020’s My Spy is filled with heavyweight stars, Borg got to team up most closely with Faris. She stars as Nancy, a high school choir teacher turned terrorist, while Borg plays Crane, one of her high-level baddies helping with her mission to take down the Vatican.

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios/MARVEL ;Dan McFadden/CTMG, Inc ; Universal From action adventure to heartbreaking romance, there is a summer blockbuster for every type of cinephile this year, and Us Weekly has your complete guide to all of them. Potentially the most anticipated movie of the season, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, serves as the fifth […]

Borg was more than happy to lean into the villain role on screen — “It’s a nice little escape from the reality of having to be nice so that society doesn’t crumble around us,” he quipped — but behind the scenes there was nothing but love between him and the Just Friends star, who bonded in their down time on set.

“Two things happen if you’re doing funny things and then you cut. Sometimes more funny things happen, or sometimes the opposite happens and you get very intense and you talk about life and strange things,” he explained. “So with Anna, both of those things happened a lot. So it was very fun because I got to know her a lot more because I did not know her. But we also got to be goofy.”

Faris, of course, wasn’t the only A-list star on the My Spy roster. Borg also found himself going head to head with Dave Bautista’s JJ in the film, which required them to engage in some major hand-to-hand combat.

“It was intimidating for me because he is a professional,” Borg said, pointing out Bautista’s history as a professional wrestler. “He’s done these things for decades, whereas I have my beginnings as a man who played a trombone in his automobile and did lazy vlogs from his Honda Civic. So very different backgrounds, but very exciting.”

In one scene, the pair get into a bloody one-on-one in a sunflower field, which Borg said required extensive choreography with multiple props. The scene is also entirely Borg and Bautista, with no stuntmen to help them execute the moment. (The actor clarified that while the sunflower showdown is just him and Bautista, he did have other scenes where some “very helpful” stunt people assisted in executing the more complex fighting.)

‘That scene was fun because we had all kinds of different things involved,” he gushed. “There are some weapons, there are some sharp objects. There is some sharp dialogue, and it was fun. Nobody got injured besides a couple sunflowers.”

While the chance to play a hardcore bad guy is what drew Borg to the action comedy, the Suicide Squad star thinks there are plenty other reasons audiences will fall in love with the story, which is even more “ramped up” and “intense” than the original.

‘This is a wonderful escape, a wonderful time to turn your brain off and just be entertained,” he told Us. “It’s not totally vapid and empty, there’s depth and fun, emotional things happen [too]. I am a sucker for father-daughter and father-son story lines. That gets me every time. This movie is no different. It got me got, again.”

As fans are just now pressing play on The Eternal City, Borg is heading on to new chapters of his career. The actor has a ton of notable projects under his belt and he’s looking to expand his resume even further.

Related: 24 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024 Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear. But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to […]

“I would love to do a comedy special. This is very much will happen,” Borg, who got his start by making comedic social media videos, told Us. “I’m planning this, so that’s very exciting. I want more action stuff. I definitely want to do more villain things, which I’m just toe dipping into the villainy.”

Borg cited films like The Equalizer and James Bond as dream roles for himself, but the actor is also interested in doing romance. While he named Faris as his No. 1 costar for a future romantic comedy, he also isn’t very picky.

“Anna Faris would be a dream, but listen, who cares? I’m just excited. There’s too many. Everyone is more talented than me,” he joked. “If I get to be a part of [one], I’m already playing way out of my league. So anyone with a SAG card, I’m into.”

My Spy: The Eternal City is now available to stream on Prime Video.