The Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult explores the alleged cult activity of the entertainment management company 7M.

Several former 7M dancers participated in the three-part docuseries, speaking out against founder Robert Shinn and accusing him of brainwashing and cutting members off from their families.

Sisters Melanie and Priscylla Lee, who are former members of the church Shinn founded, Shekinah Church, also appeared in the series. Priscylla is one of several women who have come forward and accused Shinn of sexual abuse.

Shinn has denied the allegations, and a statement at the end of Dancing for the Devil’s final episode read, “No criminal charges have been brought against Shinn. He has previously denied sexually abusing any member of Shekinah or any client of 7M.”

In addition to the firsthand accounts from former members, Dancing for the Devil featured interviews with the families of several dancers still involved with 7M. Miranda Derrick’s parents, Kelly and Dean Wilking, and sister Melanie Wilking recalled their experience becoming estranged from Miranda after she joined 7M.

Derrick has since called the docuseries “one-sided” and insisted she is “not being abused.”

Keep scrolling to see what former and current 7M dancers have said about Dancing for the Devil:

Aubrey Fisher

A former 7M dancer, Fisher spoke out about his experience in Dancing for the Devil. One month after the docuseries premiered on Netflix in May 2024, Fisher appeared on the NewsNation program Banfield to speak about the show.

“My experience in Shekinah was very interesting,” he said, noting that he didn’t notice anything was off until media coverage began suggesting that the church and 7M were a cult. “[Shinn] wanted to have everybody go see our families, talk to our friends, make sure that everything that you do, post it [online] so that way people can see that everything is normal and everything just looks like we’re not in a cult at all. … That was when I was like, ‘OK, this is kinda fishy.’”

Miranda Derrick

Miranda, who is married to fellow 7M dancer James “BDash” Derrick, took to social media after Dancing for the Devil premiered to shut down her family’s claims.

“I want to start by saying that I appreciate the concern that has been expressed for my well-being. Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it’s not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in June 2024.

“I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story,” she continued. “I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God.”

Miranda’s sister, Melanie, subsequently told Access Hollywood that Miranda’s comments made her think she hadn’t watched Dancing for the Devil.

“From the statement that she put it out it is very obvious that she did not. I would want her to watch because it is so much deeper than just our family,” Melanie said. “Just educate yourself and know that we absolutely love you with all of our heart.”

Kevin ‘Konkrete’ Davis

Konkrete shared an Instagram video in June 2024 expressing his gratitude for the support he’d received since speaking out about his experience as a former 7M dancer in the doc.

“Being deceived isn’t a cool feeling at all so everyone has danced with the devil in their own way … it’s up to you to realize it and make a change or be the change. That’s healing,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much for the love and support! And thank you @netflix for allowing us to use the platform to help hear voices that need to be heard ❤️🫵🏽#Konkrete.”

James ‘BDash’ Derrick

BDash’s sister, Tamra Derrick, reacted to the show via her Instagram Story, according to screenshots shared by the Instagram account @Stopculting.

“Good morning I think Netflix needs to give my brother @bdash_2 and his wife @mirandaderrick a documentary of their side of the story. That s—t is a one sided story why wasn’t James family interviewed for this documentary he has family too,” Tamra wrote.

BDash shared the post via his own Instagram Story, writing, “@t_classieandsassie she said it. Love you sis!”

Melanie pointed out during her June 2024 interview with Access Hollywood that the current 7M dancers “were reached out to many times and declined every time” to comment for the docuseries. (Director Derek Doneen confirmed the same to Us Weekly.)

Kylie Douglas

After sharing her experience with 7M in Dancing for the Devil, Douglas sat down with Access Hollywood in June 2024.

“I definitely feel like the amount of control over each person is enough to make you not think like yourself anymore,” Douglas said. “When you’re in there, you don’t realize that you’re not thinking like yourself, but when you’re under training like that and you’re under guidance like that, you can’t help but fall into that category of not thinking like yourself and being, you know, brainwashed.”

Nick Raiano

Nick is still involved with 7M and his parents, Lawrence and Migdalia Raiano, spoke candidly in Dancing for the Devil about believing Nick has been brainwashed.

Nick has not publicly addressed the doc and deactivated or deleted his Instagram and TikTok accounts after the show premiered. His mom, however, has reacted to the series via her Facebook page and continues to fight to bring her son home.

“Cults often recruit the best and the brightest people who want to serve God. The leaders want to do as little as possible and are often narcissistic people who feed off the generous qualities that they could never possess. Please watch Dancing With the Devil on Netflix and warn your children. I need to bring my Nick home,” she wrote in June 2024.

Ceasare ‘Tighteyex’ Willis

Tightyex, who is married to fellow 7M dancer Kendra “KO” Willis, is still involved with the management company. He took to his YouTube channel in June 2024 to seemingly address claims about his involvement with 7M.

“If you are being slandered or people are talking about you or lying on you, it comes from people that you know,” he said in the video, which included a clip of Konkrete talking about him. “Surround yourself with people that encourage you, surround yourself with people that work hard, surround yourself with people that have honor and integrity, that have respect, so you can combat that slander that you hear.”

Kendra ‘KO’ Willis

KO, who is still part of 7M, threw shade at Dancing for the Devil in May 2024 while promoting her short documentary, The Kendra Oyesanya Willis Story.

“Because I love real & true documentaries 😊✨,” she captioned the clip.

“Finally a true documentary 😍😍😍,” Tightyex wrote in the comments.