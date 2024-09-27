Former NBA Player Joe Wolf Dies Unexpectedly at 59

Former NBA player and collegiate basketball standout Joe Wolf has died unexpectedly at the age of 59.

His death was announced by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, September 26. Wolf was an acting assistant coach for the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

“The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Herd assistant coach and Kohler native Joe Wolf,” said a statement via X. “Throughout his life, Joe touched many lives and was a highly respected, adored and dedicated coach and player across the NBA. His well-regarded talent was instrumental for the Bucks and Herd over eight years with the organization, including as a player and coach.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Wolf played 11 seasons in the NBA with seven different teams between 1987 and 1999. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 13th overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, where he would play the first three seasons of his professional career.

He also completed stints with the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and one season with the Bucks. From 2008 to 2013, Wolf worked as an assistant coach for the Bucks.

During his time at the University of North Carolina, Wolf was selected to the All-ACC team in 1987 under legendary coach Dean Smith. During his freshman season in 1983-84, he was teammates with Michael Jordan when the team advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. Wolf was a co-captain for the Tar Heels as a senior in 1986-87, alongside Kenny Smith.

“Off the court, Joe was a beloved brother, uncle, friend and community leader,” the Bucks’ statement continued. “We send our deepest condolences to Joe’s family and friends. The Bucks and Herd will always be grateful to Joe for his hard work and commitment to our organization. He will be missed.”

A Wisconsin native, Wolf became a local hero at Kohler High School where he led the team to three state titles. In 2005, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel named Wolf the state’s greatest high school basketball player of all-time.

Wolf’s coaching journey also took him to William & Mary and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, working at both schools as an assistant.

He also acted as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets from 2014 to 2017, in addition to head coaching jobs in the G League with the Idaho Stampede, Colorado 14ers and Greensboro Swarm.