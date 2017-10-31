Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson danced a stunning contemporary dance on the Monday, October 30, episode of Dancing With the Stars and it earned them a perfect score. However, the pair was convinced it would be their last dance of the season!

“I’ll tell you this. We were pretty sure we were going home tonight,” Muniz told Us after the live episode. “We expected it,” his partner agreed. “I can usually tell. I usually have an instinct. I guess I was really wrong.”

The two did not get sent home during the surprise double elimination, though. Instead, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev as well as Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy were eliminated.

“I feel like I’ve been motivated from every week. Even when we had the Disney week, we had two 10’s and a nine — having that great score motivated me for the next week,” Muniz added. “Every week is continuing to motivate me, but especially this week. I didn’t want to go out on that note. I wanted to come out and do the best I can. I want people to see that I’m working hard, and I’m not the guy who makes mistakes. It happened, but this was amazing. I’m thrilled. I never thought I would see a perfect score, never mind two, and it’s amazing. I don’t know. I love it.”

Next week, season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will come back and join #TeamFrannyPack for a trio dance.

“I am so excited about Alfonso,” Carson told Us. “He came into the room, and I was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to be a great team!’ Frankie and him all ready know each other, so I think they’ll get along, and he’s a great guy, so it will be fun.”

She also added that she’s hoping Ribeiro’s energy can help Muniz. “He doesn’t get nervous, and I don’t know what goes through his mind when he does that,” she added. “Hopefully, that can rub off on Frankie a little bit — not be so neurotic and crazy.”

“We’ve been friends for years, and we have the same work ethic. I’m not afraid of him not wanting to put in the time to make the trio dance as good as it can be,” the Malcolm in the Middle star said. “So I think we’re going to be good. No, he’s really good. That’s the only thing I’m a little afraid of because I had to keep up with him.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

