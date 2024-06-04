The Frasier reboot is turning into a family affair, as Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Greer has been cast in season 2.

Greer, 32, will guest star on the series as Roz Doyle’s (Peri Gilpin) daughter, Alice Doyle, who was born during season 5 of the original series.

“Now in her late 20s, friendly, outgoing Alice has inherited more than some of her mother Roz’s free-spirited ways,” reads a character description for Alice, per Deadline. “Having just moved to Providence to study architecture, Alice is eager to catch up with Frasier’s son, Freddy — and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have.”

Gilpin, 63, was one of the very few original cast members to make an appearance on the Frasier reboot. She had a one-episode arc during season 1, and she will reportedly be returning in a recurring capacity for season 2. In addition to Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth also reprised her role as Lilith Crane, Frasier’s ex-wife and Freddy’s mother, during season 1.

Production for season 2 kicked off in May, Kelsey, 69, confirmed via social media, and the cast is filming in Los Angeles at Paramount Studios.

Greer is the second-born of Kelsey’s seven children. Kelsey first became a father in 1983 with the birth of his daughter Spencer Grammer, now 40, whom he shares with his first wife, Doreen Alderman. He then welcomed Greer in 1992 with his then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. During his 13-year marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer from 1997 to 2010, the pair welcomed sons Mason, 22, and Jude, 19. Two weeks after his and Camille’s divorce was finalized in early 2011, Kelsey married his current wife, Kayte Walsh, and they went on to welcome three children: Faith, 11, Gabriel, 9, and James, 7.

Greer has followed in her famous father’s Hollywood footsteps as an actress. She’s appeared on MTV’s Awkward, Burning at Both Ends, Deadly Illusions and more.

Kelsey previously gushed that he’s “proud” to see several of his children pursuing an entertainment career.

“It’s really something that a child would follow in their father’s footsteps,” he told Variety in an interview published on Monday, June 3. “It’s something I’ve never told them. I’m hoping they’re going to read it and realize, ‘Oh, so Dad’s OK with this.’ Because I never wanted to push myself on them. I never wanted to force them into the industry or intrude too much into their process. Because it’s a bit of a mixed blessing to have my last name. People take it out on you. You get some attention maybe because of it. And there’s a split as to whether or not it’s good or bad.”

Season 1 of the Frasier reboot followed the titular character moving to Boston, the city he lived in when fans first met him on Cheers from 1984 to 1993. In addition to a new job at Harvard and getting a fresh start after his split from Charlotte (played in the original series by Laura Linney), Frasier tries to reconnect with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who is a spitting image of Frasier’s late father, Martin (John Mahoney).