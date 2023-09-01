Spooky season is almost upon us — which means Freeform’s 31 Days of Halloween is just around the corner!
“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” EVP of Programming and Content Strategy Simran Sethi said in a press release. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”
Halloween fans can enjoy chills and thrills by tuning into Freeform throughout the month of October to catch hit movies including Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cruella and The Addams Family.
The network will also be premiering other films for the first time on their lineup such as Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2.
Scroll on for a full guide to each night of Freeform’s 31 Days of Halloween:
Sunday, October 1
7:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
10:10 a.m. Scared Shrekless
10:40 a.m. Halloweentown
12:45 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:50 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
4:55 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
1:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
Monday, October 2
10:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
11:00 a.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:00 p.m. Twitches
3:00 p.m. Twitches Too
5:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 3
10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
11:30 a.m. Twilight: Special Edition
2:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
5:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:50 p.m. Cruella
12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 4
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
4:30 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
6:30 p.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
12:00 a.m. Halloweentown
Thursday, October 5
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1
4:00 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Monsters University
12:00 a.m Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Friday, October 6
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1
1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2
3:30 p.m. Family Guy episodes
12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors
Saturday, October 7
7:00 a.m. Zombies
9:00 a.m. Zombies 2
11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless
11:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. The Addams Family
9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Sunday, October 8
7:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless
7:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After
9:30 a.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
12:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
2:05 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
5:10 p.m. The Addams Family
7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. The Craft
Monday, October 9
10:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:35 p.m. Bewitched
3:40 p.m. The Craft
6:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:20 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 10
10:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes
1:00 p.m. Twilight: Special Edition
4:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
7:00 p.m. Halloweentown
9:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:00-2:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 11
10:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes
1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1
3:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2
6:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
12:00 a.m. Ready or Not
Thursday, October 12
10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1
1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2
3:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
6:30 p.m. Toy Story of Terror!
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. Twitches
Friday, October 13
10:30 a.m. Toy Story of Terror!
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
2:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
4:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
6:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Twitches Too
Saturday, October 14
7:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
10:10 a.m. Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space
10:40 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:45 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition
3:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition
5:35 p.m. The Incredibles
8:15 p.m. Incredibles 2
10:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
1:00 a.m. Family Guy episodes
Sunday, October 15
7:00 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
10:05 a.m. Twitches
12:10 p.m. Twitches Too
2:15 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
4:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. Cruella
11:50 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Monday, October 16
10:30 a.m. Spider-Man
1:10 p.m. Spider-Man 2
4:20 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Monsters University
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 17
10:30 am. Spider-Man 2
1:30 p.m. Spider-Man 3
4:30 p.m. Shrek Forever After
6:30 p.m. Toy Story of Terror!
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 18
10:30 a.m. Halloweentown
12:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m. Halloweentown High
4:30 p.m. Toy Story of Terror!
5:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Thursday, October 19
10:30 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors
12:35 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
3:15 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors
Friday, October 20
10:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:30 p.m. Bewitched
3:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon
8:00 p.m. Aladdin
12:00 a.m. Bewitched
Saturday, October 21
7:00 a.m. Twitches
9:00 a.m. Twitches Too
11:00 a.m. Zombies
1:00 p.m. Zombies 2
3:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
5:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:30 p.m. Little Shop of Horrors
1:30 a.m. Family Guy
Sunday, October 22
7:00 a.m. Halloweentown
9:10 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
11:10 a.m. Halloweentown High
1:10 p.m. Return to Halloweentown
3:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
5:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:35 p.m. Encanto
9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. Shrek Forever After
Monday, October 23
10:30 a.m. Zombies
12:35 p.m. Twitches
2:40 p.m. Twitches Too
4:40 p.m. Shrek Forever After
6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 24
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:00 a.m. Frankenweenie
1:00 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:05 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:45 p.m. Cruella
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Wednesday, October 25
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
2:30 p.m. Bewitched
4:30 p.m. The Craft
7:00 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Thursday, October 26
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:30 a.m. Bewitched
1:35 p.m. The Craft
4:05 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:10 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Friday, October 27
10:30 a.m. The Amazing Spider-Man
1:30 p.m. The Amazing Spider-Man 2
4:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Saturday, October 28
7:00 a.m. Halloweentown
9:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
11:05 a.m. Halloweentown High
1:05 p.m. Frankenweenie
3:05 p.m. Shrek Forever After
5:10 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
7:15 p.m. Monsters University
9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Sunday, October 29
7:00 a.m. Zombies
9:00 a.m. Zombies 2
11:00 a.m. Shrek Forever After
1:00 p.m. Scared Shrekless
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary
3:10 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
5:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:20 p.m. The Addams Family
9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. The Craft
Monday, October 30
10:30 a.m. The Craft
1:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:00 p.m. The Addams Family
5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Tuesday, October 31
10:30 a.m. Family Guy
11:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
3:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes