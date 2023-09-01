Spooky season is almost upon us — which means Freeform’s 31 Days of Halloween is just around the corner!

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” EVP of Programming and Content Strategy Simran Sethi said in a press release. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

Halloween fans can enjoy chills and thrills by tuning into Freeform throughout the month of October to catch hit movies including Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cruella and The Addams Family.

The network will also be premiering other films for the first time on their lineup such as Encanto, Zombies and Zombies 2.

Scroll on for a full guide to each night of Freeform’s 31 Days of Halloween:

Sunday, October 1

7:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. Scared Shrekless

10:40 a.m. Halloweentown

12:45 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:50 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

4:55 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Monday, October 2

10:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

11:00 a.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. Twitches

3:00 p.m. Twitches Too

5:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 3

10:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

11:30 a.m. Twilight: Special Edition

2:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:50 p.m. Cruella

12:00 a.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 4

10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4:30 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

6:30 p.m The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. Halloweentown

Thursday, October 5

10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

1:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

4:00 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls

6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Monsters University

12:00 a.m Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Friday, October 6

10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

3:30 p.m. Family Guy episodes

12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors

Saturday, October 7

7:00 a.m. Zombies

9:00 a.m. Zombies 2

11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, October 8

7:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless

7:30 a.m. Shrek Forever After

9:30 a.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls

12:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5:10 p.m. The Addams Family

7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Monday, October 9

10:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:35 p.m. Bewitched

3:40 p.m. The Craft

6:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 10

10:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. Twilight: Special Edition

4:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

7:00 p.m. Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:00-2:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 11

10:30 a.m. Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

3:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

6:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

12:00 a.m. Ready or Not

Thursday, October 12

10:30 a.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

1:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

3:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

6:30 p.m. Toy Story of Terror!

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. Twitches

Friday, October 13

10:30 a.m. Toy Story of Terror!

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

2:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

4:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Twitches Too

Saturday, October 14

7:00 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space

10:40 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:45 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

3:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

5:35 p.m. The Incredibles

8:15 p.m. Incredibles 2

10:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

1:00 a.m. Family Guy episodes

Sunday, October 15

7:00 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10:05 a.m. Twitches

12:10 p.m. Twitches Too

2:15 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

4:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. Cruella

11:50 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Monday, October 16

10:30 a.m. Spider-Man

1:10 p.m. Spider-Man 2

4:20 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Monsters University

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 17

10:30 am. Spider-Man 2

1:30 p.m. Spider-Man 3

4:30 p.m. Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. Toy Story of Terror!

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 18

10:30 a.m. Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:30 p.m. Halloweentown High

4:30 p.m. Toy Story of Terror!

5:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, October 19

10:30 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors

12:35 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

3:15 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

12:00 a.m. Little Shop of Horrors

Friday, October 20

10:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. Bewitched

3:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon

8:00 p.m. Aladdin

12:00 a.m. Bewitched

Saturday, October 21

7:00 a.m. Twitches

9:00 a.m. Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. Zombies

1:00 p.m. Zombies 2

3:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

5:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:30 p.m. Little Shop of Horrors

1:30 a.m. Family Guy

Sunday, October 22

7:00 a.m. Halloweentown

9:10 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:10 a.m. Halloweentown High

1:10 p.m. Return to Halloweentown

3:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

5:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:35 p.m. Encanto

9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. Shrek Forever After

Monday, October 23

10:30 a.m. Zombies

12:35 p.m. Twitches

2:40 p.m. Twitches Too

4:40 p.m. Shrek Forever After

6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 24

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

11:00 a.m. Frankenweenie

1:00 p.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:45 p.m. Cruella

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, October 25

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

11:30 a.m. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

2:30 p.m. Bewitched

4:30 p.m. The Craft

7:00 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, October 26

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

11:30 a.m. Bewitched

1:35 p.m. The Craft

4:05 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:10 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Friday, October 27

10:30 a.m. The Amazing Spider-Man

1:30 p.m. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

4:30 p.m. Family Guy marathon

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Saturday, October 28

7:00 a.m. Halloweentown

9:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:05 a.m. Halloweentown High

1:05 p.m. Frankenweenie

3:05 p.m. Shrek Forever After

5:10 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

7:15 p.m. Monsters University

9:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Sunday, October 29

7:00 a.m. Zombies

9:00 a.m. Zombies 2

11:00 a.m. Shrek Forever After

1:00 p.m. Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

5:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Monday, October 30

10:30 a.m. The Craft

1:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. The Addams Family

5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, October 31

10:30 a.m. Family Guy

11:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes