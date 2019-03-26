Although the Friends cast alone was full of big stars, the series still had their fair share of A-listers appear over the years. In fact, a large amount of celebrities guest-starred on the hit, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

NBC’s sitcom notoriously took on holiday episodes, and those centered around Thanksgiving were some of the best. Some fans may favor the one in season 8 when Brad Pitt appeared as a former nemesis of Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel. Pitt, who was married to Aniston at the time, portrayed Will Colbert. He attended high school with Rachel, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer), and little did Rachel know, he and Ross were part of an “I Hate Rachel” club and started a nasty rumor about her.

Speaking of high school rivals, Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) returned during season 2. Julia Roberts played Susie, a girl who Chandler embarrassed when they were in grade school. In order to get payback, she pretended to be interested in him then left him in her underwear in a public restaurant bathroom.

Watch our video above for more Friends’ celebrity cameos.

