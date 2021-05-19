Video

‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Trivia, Tom Selleck and More Guest Stars Return for Epic Event

Cue Janice’s iconic catchphrase: The cast of Friends are back and looking better than ever in the first trailer for the epic reunion special, set to air on HBO Max on Friday, May 27. For the first time since the series wrapped in 2004, Jennifer AnistonCourteney CoxLisa KudrowMatthew PerryDavid Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, are back together onscreen.

The special, which also features appearances from former guest stars Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler, was filmed on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio, the same stage the series was filmed on for 10 years.

