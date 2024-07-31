Gabby Douglas was sidelined from the Paris Olympics with a foot injury, but she’s still there ready to cheer on Team USA.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Wednesday, July 31, episode of Peacock’s Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Douglas, 28, joined the comedians to discuss her gymnastics history and her excitement for the future.

Douglas, who competed previously in London 2012 and Rio 2016, noted that it’s “bittersweet” not to be part of the competition this year. After becoming the first Black gymnast to win an Olympic title in London and winning team gold in 2016, Douglas had planned to retire.

As a self-described “competitor at heart,” she couldn’t stay away from the gym and announced plans to compete in the Paris Games before suffering an injury. Her Paris dreams ended in May when she pulled out of the U.S. Championships.

Related: Gabby Douglas Isn’t Ruling Out Olympics 2028 After Injury Gabby Douglas’ bid for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics came to an end in May when she injured her ankle, but the gymnast is not giving up on her comeback dreams.“I do have [the Summer 2028 Olympics] in the back of my mind,” Douglas, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 17, […]

“It was very sad to make that decision,” Douglas told Hart, 45, and Thompson, 46. “I had to either continue on and let my foot get worse, or rest it and come back strong in the coming years.”

With the U.S. women’s team now having medaled in seven consecutive Olympic Games, Douglas credited the U.S. training program for the production of so many elite gymnasts. Recalling her time at Károlyi Ranch (which USA Gymnastics has since cut ties with), Douglas said that a strong national team is formed by “coming together” and “being united.”

Douglas also noted that it’s important to start training at a young age. Having started her career at age 6, Douglas said she was “very late” to the game.

“You got off the blocks late,” Hart said jokingly. Thompson chimed in to quip, “Six is way too late.”

Related: Every Celebrity Spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Lady Gaga and More Several stars have chosen to come out to support the stellar athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kelly Clarkson covered the opening ceremony for NBC along with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars such as Lady Gaga and Céline Dion. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe […]

During her time off, Douglas is excited to cheer on Team USA in more than just gymnastics. Looking forward to watching fellow Olympians compete in track and field, she points out the “amazing sprinters” on this year’s team.

Though she loves to watch the sport, Douglas was very blunt when asked whether she would ever participate. “I hate running, so probably not,” she said. Thompson thanked the gymnast for being “very honest,” and Hart teased her by saying, “A big part about running is running.”

While fans might not catch Douglas on the track any time soon, she said she hopes to make a comeback for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

For more hilarious commentary and insights into the 2024 Games, Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson streams on Peacock Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through August 11.