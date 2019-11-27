



Sweat it out! Gabrielle Union hit the gym on Wednesday, November 27, seemingly to keep her mind off the America’s Got Talent drama.

“When I’m not feeling my best, I try to get in a sweat,” the actress, 47, posted on her Instagram Story, showing multiple different workouts at the gym. “When the world feels like it’s falling apart, try to find your peace.”

In a later video, she added, “Together, we can do anything.”

The videos were shared one day after Variety published a new report, detailing an alleged “toxic” environment on the set of America’s Got Talent — one that Julianne Hough and Union allegedly complained about.

As previously reported, the network did not renew their contracts as judges for season 15. Multiple sources told the magazine that the L.A.’s Finest star had spoken out about an inappropriate comment made on set by guest star Jay Leno. The former late-night host, 69, reportedly joked that producer Simon Cowell‘s dogs looked like they belonged “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.”

According to the report, many staffers were uncomfortable and felt the comment was racist; Union allegedly advised them that they should take it to human resources.

The report also claimed Union received more than half a dozen complaints about her physical appearance, with staffers saying her hairstyles were “too black” for the AGT audience.

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” NBC and Fremantle told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday. “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously,”

Hough, 31, for her part, was also reportedly getting constant notes about her hair, makeup and wardrobe, which led to tension on set. However, the dancer denied this was true.

“I had a wonderful time on America’s Got Talent, I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC,” she said in a statement to Variety. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”