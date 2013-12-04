Gentlemen, meet your Wonder Woman. Zack Snyder's upcoming Batman vs. Superman movie has added Gal Gadot to its cast as the iconic heroine.

The Israeli actress, 28, will play the role of the strong, Amazonian Princess opposite Ben Affleck as the caped crusader and Henry Cavill, who reprises his role as the hunky man of steel. Gadot is best known for her role as Gisele Harabo in three films in the Fast & Furious franchise and Vince's girlfriend in HBO's Entourage.

"Not only is Gal an amazing actress, but she also has that magical quality that makes her perfect for the role," director Snyder said in a statement released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Crowned Miss Israel back in 2004, the model turned actress is more prepared for her role as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) than fans may know: She served in the Israeli army from 2005 to 2007. Gadot has also played Tom Cruise's ex girlfriend in Knight & Day and a supporting role in Date Night.

Believe it or not, this is the first feature film to include Wonder Woman's character, who director Snyder called in his statement, "arguably one of the most powerful female characters of all time and a fan favorite in the DC Universe." Though not yet confirmed in the screenplay, the heroine was once linked to Batman's Bruce Wayne in the comic's storyline.

Amy Adams will return as Lois Lane, while Laurence Fishburne will play Perry White. The flick will land in theaters on July 17, 2015.

Gadot, meanwhile, posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon: "Wonder Women! So exciting!!! Can't express how happy I am." Prior to her latest update, Gadot's most recent tweets have been dedicated to her Fast & Furious costar, the late Paul Walker, who tragically died on Saturday, Nov. 30.

"I wish it was just a bad dream," she wrote along with a picture of her "dear friend" on Monday, Dec. 2. She also re-tweeted Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's tweet on Wednesday afternoon: "Losing a loved one jolts our hearts to the core… It also has a way of helping us move forward to live & love as greatly as possible."

