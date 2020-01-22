The British royal family is coming to HBO Max! Well, sort of.

The upcoming streaming service ordered an animated satire series about the royals titled The Prince by TV writer and executive producer Gary Janetti, who has become known for sharing hilarious and often catty memes about Prince George on his Instagram account.

The Family Guy writer, 53, will voice George, 6, alongside Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Lucy Punch as Duchess Kate, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles. The show will also feature Alan Cumming as the voice of George’s fictional butler, Owen.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” Janetti said in a statement on Tuesday, January 21.

The subscription service’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, said, “We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know — that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet. We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

Each episode of the series will focus on George navigating through life as a young prince, from his time at home in the palace to primary school with commoners.

The news comes on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement that they have stepped back from royal duties and will be dividing their time between the U.K. and North America with their 8-month-old son, Archie. As a result, they have lost their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

“The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” Harry, 35, explained during a speech on Sunday, January 19, at a dinner benefitting his Sentebale charity. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, and I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes there really was no other option.”

The prince later flew to Canada, where Meghan, 38, has spent much of her time over the past month.