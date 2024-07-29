More soap opera veterans just keep returning to General Hospital. Emma Samms is set to reprise her role as Holly Sutton.

Variety was first to announce the news on Monday, July 29, revealing that Samms, 63, will make her official GH return in September. While the exact date of her first episode back has yet to be revealed, the publication shared that it will be on the early side of the month.

Samms has made several stints as Holly on the ABC soap over the years, starting in 1982. Following her first three years in Port Charles, Samms left the show in 1985. However, she was quick to return from 1992 to 1993, in 2006, in 2009, from 2012 to 2013, in 2015, in 2020 and most recently, from 2022 to 2023.

News of Samms’ return comes a little over a month after it was announced that Jonathan Jackson had been tapped to return to GH as Lucky Spencer after a decade. According to Variety, the characters’ respective appearances back in the New York mob town might just be related.

While Samms has yet to react to the big news about her daytime TV return, the actress did celebrate the long-running soap (GH premiered in 1963) during its 60th anniversary special earlier this year.

“I still feel so connected to the show even though I can’t watch it [in England]. But I do stay connected to it through social media,” Samms told TV Insider in January about being a part of the ABC special. “I was thrilled that they asked me to do this. It’s a wonderful way to say thank you. GH has welcomed me back so many times. They don’t have to do that. I’ve gone off to England, raised my kids, done other things, and yet am warmly welcomed back each and every time when I come back to GH.”

Samms isn’t the only GH star who is excited about her Port Charles return. Soap legend Rick Hearst announced earlier this month that Ric Lansing would be back for the first time since 2016.

“Daddy’s home and here to take care of his daughter and anything that entails,” Hearst, 59, told TVLine on July 25, referencing onscreen daughter Molly (Kristen Vaganos). Molly, whom Ric shares with Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn), will play a huge part in his storyline — which is set to kick off on August 19.

“It definitely came as a pleasant gift and a surprise. I’m looking forward to being able to take the story that’s going to be coming out,” Hearst shared in an Instagram video confirming the news. “It’s a lot of exciting stuff, of course. Ric tends to be in everybody’s business all at once and always has his own agenda.”

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.