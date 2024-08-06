General Hospital’s Jonathan Jackson is ready to return home to Port Charles.

The actor was spotted on the set of General Hospital ready to reprise his role as Lucky Spencer after nearly 10 years away.

“We are so very lucky (see what we did there) to have @jonathanjacksonhq back in the building…,” the show shared via Instagram on Monday, August 5, less than two months after announcing Jackson’s return. “And you won’t have to wait long to see what he has in store for Port Charles. 📸 #GH #GeneralHospital #BehindtheScenes.”

For the big reveal, Jackson, 42, sported an Hollister t-shirt and chain necklace as he posed in front of a show poster that included silhouettes of his TV parents Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) holding hands.

The behind-the-scenes photo comes after Jackson confirmed that he would be returning to the soap opera and thanked fans for expressing their love for his character.

“I’m super excited and I can’t wait to dig in and see what’s going on in Port Charles,” he said via Instagram on June 25. “I’m excited to see Genie Francis, obviously, and so many others. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years. Your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all of this so I just wanted to say thank you.”

Jackson made his General Hospital debut in 1993 when he was 10 years old as the son of Luke and Laura. He appeared on the soap on and off until 1999, when he chose to step back for a decade. While Jackson returned in 2009, he left again two years later to star Nashville, which ran for six seasons.

He was able to reappear on General Hospital for four special episodes in 2015 before Geary, 77, exited the series.

“I’m super excited,” Jackson said about his upcoming involvement. “Just sending much love and I’ll be seeing you all fairly soon. God bless.”

Jackson isn’t the only familiar face returning to Port Charles later this year. In July, news broke that Rick Hearst would reprise his Daytime Emmy award winning role as Ric Lansing on the ABC soap opera.

“It definitely came as a pleasant gift and a surprise,” Hearst, 59, said via Instagram on July 25 when confirming his return. “I’m looking forward to being able to take the story that’s going to be coming out. A lot of exciting stuff. Of course Ric tends to be in everybody’s business all at once. He always has his own agenda. It will be a lot of great and wonderful and exciting story points for you to follow. Please tune in.”

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC with old episodes available to stream on Hulu.