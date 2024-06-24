Bryan Craig is returning to General Hospital nearly eight years after his character’s death.

Craig, 32, is set to reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos on the long-running soap opera as a guest star for one episode this summer, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 24.

Fans of General Hospital were quick to share their excitement about Craig returning to the small screen, with one X user writing, “Welcome Home Bryan!! I just read the news!! So excited!” while another wrote, “I was hoping for a full return, but it would be good to see him!”

Despite Craig’s return, some fans were disappointed about his soon-to-be brief stint on the series.

“Come on @GeneralHospital one episode only!!! Get him back full time!! Fans really miss Morgan!” wrote one social media user. Another added, “So @valentinifrank hyped up a former cast member’s return only for it to be one episode? What are they doing over at GH? This isn’t the type of thing that is going to get AND KEEP viewers…”

Craig previously teased his return earlier this month after General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini told ABC7 at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards that a “former cast member is coming back” and that the “audience will go crazy for him.”

“Who could it be…” Craig wrote via X at the time.

Craig first joined the cast of General Hospital in 2013 as the son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). His nearly-four year run concluded in 2016 after his character was presumed dead in a car bombing.

He briefly returned to the series in 2018 when he appeared in love interest Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) dream.

During his run on GH, Craig was nominated for four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, taking home the award in 2016 and 2017.

While speaking with Soap Opera Digest in 2016, the actor opened up about his decision to leave General Hospital, explaining that he thought it was best to pursue other career opportunities at the time.

“From the beginning, you know when your contract is up, and I guess we started seriously talking about it when my fourth-year option was coming up,” Craig told the outlet. “There were a couple of big projects that I had gotten close on while I was at GH, and my manager and I just kind of made the decision that it was time to go back out there.”

Of how he found out about his character being written off, Craig explained, “Frank pulled me aside on set and told me. It’s one of those storylines that is going to trickle down to all the characters close to [Morgan] and give them really good material, so I was all about it. I was happy with it.”

After leaving General Hospital, Craig went on to appear in Valor, The Ride, Grand Hotel and That’s Amor. Most recently, he starred on Freeform’s Good Trouble as Joaquin Peréz in seasons 4 and 5.