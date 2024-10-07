Kelly Monaco‘s final day on the General Hospital set came days before her 21-year anniversary with the show.

Monaco, 48, filmed her final scenes on September 27 after playing Samantha McCall since October 1, 2003. The actress’ mother, Carmina Monaco, reflected on the significance before Kelly broke her silence about her shocking exit from the series.

“I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly’s incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you’ve shown her throughout her time on General Hospital,” Carmina wrote via X. “On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time.”

Carmina called the moment “difficult” for Kelly, adding, “But knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength. You’ve stood by her through every twist and turn, celebrating her achievements and providing comfort in the hard times.”

The statement concluded: “Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her. Thank you for being there, for believing in her, and for reminding her of the impact she’s made. We will always be grateful for you standing with her through it all.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Kelly would be leaving the show after appearing in over 2,000 episodes. Fans quickly expressed their disappointment and have since launched a campaign advocating for her return.

Kelly, meanwhile, has shut down rumors that her refusing to take a pay cut played a role in her exit.

“‘No primary role’.. do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had,” she replied via Instagram comments in September. “Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will… retaliation at [its] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”

Ahead of the news, Kelly recalled her time with the show in honor of her 20th anniversary.

“I was, like, a die-hard General Hospital fan. That was my dream; I was like, ‘General Hospital all the way!’ So, I was thrilled when [then-ABC daytime president] Brian Frons said they would create a role for me,” she told Soap Digest in 2023. “Sam came onto the canvas only having herself and her brother, always taking care of someone and never being taken care of. I think the biggest evolution for her is starting from being a really lonely, scared woman and becoming a woman who is still really independent, but is protected by family and friends and love and relationships and loyalty, and she never had that before.”

She concluded: “Now she has a family and kids. She came in bent and broken, and I feel like there’s a lot of her that’s still broken, but she’s constantly sort of putting the Rubik’s cube together. All the pieces don’t fit perfectly yet, but it’s certainly not broken anymore!”

Kelly’s final episode of General Hospital airs later this fall.