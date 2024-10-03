They say never read the comments, but they just might include a heated word from your favorite soap stars.

Kelly Monaco appeared to address her ouster from General Hospital in a since-deleted Instagram comment on a Soap Hub post from Monday, September 30. The post showed Monaco, 48, with her General Hospital costar Greg Vaughan, with the text “Greg Vaughan shares memories with Kelly Monaco after her GH firing.”

One commenter weighed in with a post that read in part, “monotone, had no primary roles and just boring.” They also alleged that Monaco refused to take a pay cut and that’s why she was forced out — something Monaco has already publicly refuted.

“‘No primary role’.. do your homework,” she replied. “When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had,” she wrote. “Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will… retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”

Monaco played Sam McCall on the long-running soap since 2003, appearing in more than 2,000 episodes, but news broke in August that her character would be killed off the show in the fall. Soap Opera Network reported at the time that the development “blindsided” Monaco.

Her impending departure sent shockwaves through soap opera fandom, with many maligning the exit of a character they’ve known for two decades.

“Sam McCall has a BIG fan base and we will be fighting for her!” wrote one user, via X.

Another agreed, writing they were “praying that I’d wake up and it was all going to be a nightmare, but it wasn’t.”

Even Monaco’s mom, Carmina, shared her thoughts via Instagram.

“This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength,” she wrote. “You’ve stood by her through every twist and turn, celebrating her achievements and providing comfort in the hard times. Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her.”

Prior to General Hospital, Monaco appeared on the spinoff soap Port Charles, portraying Livvie Locke from 1999 to 2003. Outside of the soap world, she is also known for her legendary status on Dancing With the Stars. Monaco won the show’s first season in 2005, later returning for seasons 15 and 25.