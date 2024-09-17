There have been many memorable performances on Dancing With the Stars over the years, but a few in particular stick out to Us.

Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin brought tears to fans’ eyes with several emotional routines, particularly the one she dedicated to her late father, Steve Irwin. “I’ve tried to just remember his strength. Knowing that Dad is, kind of, still with me,” she told her partner, Derek Hough, while rehearsing for the finale freestyle routine.

In a confessional, she added: “Sometimes during rehearsals, it feels like there’s three people in the room, and Derek put that feeling into this freestyle. And I do feel like Dad is still with me, every day.”

Laurie Hernandez, meanwhile, made jaws drop with her Val Chmerkovskiy’s show stopping Argentine tango to “Cell Block Tango” from the musical Chicago. “He had it coming👠big shoutout to Lana (aka Velma) for helping channel my inner cat #Chicago ❤️,” the Olympic gymnast captioned a snap from the episode via Instagram in November 2016.

The routine, which earned the pair a perfect score, was one Hernandez dubbed as “one of my favorites!”

Scroll down to see which DWTS routines are still living rent-free in our heads:

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach’s ‘Us’ Contemporary

Like with many of the pair’s dances, Karagach used Shumpert’s strength and height to their advantage to pull out a terrifying Us-inspired performance. The dance earned the duo, who went on to win season 30 in 2021, their first perfect score of the season.

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough’s ‘Footprints in the Sand’ Freestyle

In addition to making viewers shed a tear with Hough’s emotional choreography, Bindi cried into her partner’s arms after ending the dance looking at a projected photo of herself and her father. The freestyle was one of three dances that helped Bindi and Hough take home the mirrorball trophy during the season 21 finale.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson’s ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ Freestyle

Before being crowned as the season 27 runners-up in 2018, Manheim and Carson turned in an electrifying, perfect score freestyle routine, complete with umbrellas and an onstage pool.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson’s ‘It’s Not Unusual’ Jazz

In one of his earlier dances of season 19 in 2014, Ribeiro paid tribute to his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character, Carlton Banks, by busting out the character’s iconic dance move in his and Carson’s jazz routine. The fun throwback helped the pair earn their first perfect score.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Arnold’s ‘Take Me Home’ Contemporary

Though Fisher and Arnold consistently received high scores throughout season 25 in 2017, their Week 4 contemporary routine was particularly memorable because of its dedication to Fisher’s grandparents, who are also his adoptive parents. Fisher was visibly emotional throughout the performance, after which he and his parents shared a tearful embrace.

Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Cell Block Tango’ Argentine Tango

Hernandez’s challenge of tapping into her more mature side paid off, as she and Chmerkovskiy scored 10s across the board for their spicy Argentine tango. The pair pulled out the routine again when Hernandez joined the cast on the 2016 DWTS Live! tour.

Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko’s ‘Hands to Myself’ Argentine Tango

Kramer and Savchenko proved they had some of the best partner chemistry of season 23 with their sexy Argentine tango to Selena Gomez’s hit song. Not only did the routine feature several impressive lifts, but it also ended with the duo dancing underneath a running shower.

Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas’ ‘Do Your Thing’ Freestyle

Both Johnson and Ballas showed off their acrobatic skills in their energetic season 8 finale freestyle in 2009. The high-flying and joyful routine helped them end the season with the mirrorball trophy.

Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Latch’ Freestyle

Like many other DWTS duos, Davis and Maks helped secure their season 18 victory in 2014 with a picture-perfect freestyle routine. Showing off their strong chemistry, a shirtless Maks lifted the figure skater into the air for several impressive lifts and spins.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold’s ‘Rock Your Body’ Cha Cha

The season 32 pair’s first dance of the competition might not have earned them the highest of scores, but it quickly created a social media dance trend featuring Rylee’s upbeat choreography. Jowsey and Rylee ended the season in sixth place.