A family affair! Genevieve Padalecki is set to star alongside husband Jared Padalecki on The CW's Walker — and the offer was a special one, she exclusively shares.

While at dinner celebrating their 10-year anniversary, Jared, 38, received a call from the show’s creator, Anne Fricke. After he stepped out and took the call, he returned to the table and told Genevieve, 40, he had a question.

“I was sitting there thinking it’s related to dinner or our anniversary or something. And he says, ‘Anna just proposed that you play my wife in Walker.’ He honestly was flabbergasted as well. She was actually calling to ask him how he felt about it first,” the Wildfire alum recalls. “He was so enthusiastic about it and onboard and then proposed the question to me, it felt like such a great anniversary present in a weird way. It coincidentally came together in this perfect way that it just felt like a glove. It was just so cool.”

After he asked, Genevieve had a surprising reaction — she was excited but had a bit of hesitation.

“I was concerned that people might actually think it was his idea or that they would have preconceived notions,” the California native says. “The fact that we are husband and wife and playing husband and wife, I was really kind of just nervous that somehow people would read into it.”

The series follows Jared’s Cordell Walker as he returns home to Texas and attempts to reconnect with his children following the death of his wife, Emily. In flashbacks, Genevieve plays the “passionate, headstrong and confident” character.

She also assures fans that Cordell and Emily’s relationship is very different from her own marriage. She couldn’t have been happier to work alongside the Supernatural star, with whom she shares three children, Thomas, 8, Austin, 7, and Odette, 3.

“I was lucky that I got to read the story and kind of follow along with Jared during the whole process of the show. I felt just so excited because I honestly really, really love working with my husband,” Genevieve says. “It’s one of those weird things that, not only do we live together and parent together, but I always say my favorite relationship with him is working together. I really, really enjoy it.”

Walker premieres on The CW at 8 p.m. ET.

Walker premieres on The CW at 8 p.m. ET.