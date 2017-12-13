‘Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry! Iron chef Geoffrey Zakarian invited Us Weekly into his state-of-the-art restaurant The Lambs Club on the Upper West side of New York City to teach Us how to make a seasonal version of a Moscow Mule. Watch the video to see how he makes a “Merry Mule.”

The Kitchen host, 58, keeps it simple for Us. The cocktail only calls for four ingredients – gin, rosemary simple syrup, cranberry juice and ginger beer.

Not only does he know how to whip up a delicious drink, but the celebrity chef also delved into the history of the “mule” cocktail. “The name mule comes from the fact that we use something called ginger beer which is extremely sharp,” he explained. “It sort of gives you a go, it’s like caffeine. It gives you a kick – hence the ‘mule.’”

Other than the fact that they’re pretty on our at-home bar, why do we serve Moscow – ­or merry ­– mules in copper glasses? “The mule glass is copper. If you feel the outside, it is really, super cold. The colder the drink, the more you can drink!”

Pro Tip: Keep your glassware in the freezer for an hour before guests arrive for extra cold cocktails.

The Iron Chef never serves a drink without a garnish. For a seasonal touch, he suggests freezing cranberries, and then rolling them in sugar as a drink topper.

When he’s not busy behind the bar, you can catch the food and drink aficionado on Food Network’s The Kitchen Saturday mornings at 11a.m. ET.

Merry Mule

2 oz gin

2 oz rosemary simple syrup

2 oz unsweetened cranberry juice

2 oz chilled ginger beer

Build gin, rosemary simple syrup and cranberry in a mixing tin. Shake and pour over ice. Top with ginger beer.

