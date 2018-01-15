George Clooney hasn’t been a regular in a TV series in nearly two decades, but in 2018, he’s officially making his return. Hulu announced at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour on Sunday, January 14, that they picked up his new six-part series, Catch-22.

The limited series event from Clooney, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content is based on the famous novel published in 1961. The Oscar winner will star as Colonel Cathcart (played by Martin Balsam in the 1970 film) and also will direct the series alongside Grant Heslov. Shooting begins later this year.

“Catch-22 is a rare story that has withstood the test of time, not only as a literary masterpiece, but as a story that still resonates in today’s political and social conversation,” Hulu Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman said in a statement. “These are exactly the types of stories we want to be programming at Hulu, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with George Clooney, Paramount TV and this phenomenal group of creatives to bring one of the most well-known books of all time to viewers in a way that has never been seen before.”

This will be Clooney’s first TV role since 1999, when he left ER. That fact made Hulu’s other large announcement that much sweeter — the streaming service signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, earning the rights to ER. Now, all 330 episodes of NBC’s hit medical drama are streaming on Hulu.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show. I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game,” 56-year-old Clooney told Variety. “Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu.”

ER ran from 1994 to 2009 and won 23 Emmy Awards, and earned a record-breaking 125 nominations.

