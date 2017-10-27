George Clooney Was ‘Always Making Everyone Laugh’ on ‘Suburbicon’ Set

Although Suburbicon is a drama about a seemingly perfect town where, underneath the façade, racial tensions run deep, filming the movie was a much lighter experience thanks to director George Clooney.

“He was always making everyone laugh,” star Noah Jupe, who plays Matt Damon and Julianne Moore’s son in the flick, tells Us Weekly exclusively. The 12-year-old also noted that Clooney gave him memorable advice while filming: “He said, ‘If you have an idea, try it!’”

Jupe also bonded with Damon in their downtime by playing catch. “Me and Matt got along really well. He loves sports. I chatted a lot with him about sports. I was chatting a lot about his career,” he says. “We just had incredible conversation. It was great to work with him. Nicky, in the movie, doesn’t really like his dad but I loved Matt.”

The young actor was well aware of the star power he was working side-by-side with. “It was quite funny to have Jason Bourne, Poe Dameron and Batman on the same set!” he tells Us. “But in the end, they’re just normal people and we had amazing chats. It was great to work with them all. I learned so much from them!”

He adds: “They taught me you cannot really wing it. You have to put the work in to get the good outcome. And also have fun with it.”

By the time filming wrapped on the drama, it was an emotional goodbye for the cast and crew who had gotten close while filming. “It was just great to feel like we completed something as a team,” Jupe says. “There was champagne and there were tears.”

Suburbicon is now in theaters nationwide.

