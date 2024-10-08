University of Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault of an unborn child.

Young was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 4:18 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 8, according to court records viewed by ESPN.

The records state a 20-year-old woman, claiming to be Young’s ex-girlfriend, went to his apartment at 12 p.m. ET to talk about their relationship.

Once the conversation turned heated after the alleged victim found out he was on the phone with another woman, Young allegedly “grabbed her left arm near her biceps and triceps and physically pulled her out of his room.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Young allegedly went back inside his room and locked the door.

As the woman was preparing to leave, Young allegedly came out of his room and grabbed her from behind. “She said that he picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard,” the court records state. “She said she felt like [Young] was trying to harm her.”

The report notes bruising on the bottom of the woman’s chest and redness on her right side. After being observed, the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It is not explicitly stated in the report if the unborn child belongs to Young.

When questioned by authorities, Young denied harming the woman and said he was not responsible for her injuries.

“Colbie Young was arrested last night after he asked his ex-girlfriend to leave his apartment,” Young’s attorney Kim Stephens told ESPN. “He did not make physical contact with her in any way that could ever be considered a crime. I expect Mr. Young to be fully exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed.”

The University of Georgia athletic department refused to speak on the matter. “This is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” spokesperson Steven Drummond told ESPN.

Young is the seventh member of the 5th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs team to be arrested since March. Trevor Etienne, Smael Mondon, Sacovie White, Bo Hughley and Daniel Harris were all arrested on driving-related charges. Etienne and Harris both sat out one game following their arrests, though all five players remain on the team.

DUI charges against Etienne were dismissed in July when he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and two other driving offenses.

Reckless driving charges were eventually dropped against Mondon and White.

Related: NFL Tragedies of 2024: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths Football fans have mourned a heartbreaking amount of NFL stars in 2024. In February, Tony Hutson passed away at age 48, according to an obituary shared at the time. No cause of death was given. “Lost one of my favorite teammates and great friends in Tony Hutson last night,” Hutson’s former teammate Randall Godfrey wrote […]

In July, wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and charged with cruelty to children-family violence, a second-degree felony, and two misdemeanor counts of battery-family violence. Thomas was dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest.

Thomas posted bond and was released from jail on July 30. He is also being represented by attorney Kim Stephens, who said in a statement, “I am pleased that bond could be set and Mr. Thomas released while we fully investigate the case. We expect that this matter can be resolved swiftly and fairly once all facts are known.”

Young transferred to Georgia earlier this year after two seasons at the University of Miami. In five games this season, Young has 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia returns to action on Saturday, October 12 against Mississippi State.