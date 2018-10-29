Dreams do come true! MUTTS Canine Cantina posted a listing for a dog lover’s almost too-good-to-be-true job on Monday, October 29.

According to Refinery29, the Texas-based restaurant, bar and dog park, is in search of a “Puptern” who will be hired for the fall season — at a nice rate of $100 per hour.

The requirements? Play with pups all day long. The Puptern will greet Canine Cantina visitors and make them and their furry friends feel at home.

“We are looking forward to hiring our first ever Puptern,” MUTTS Canine Cantina cofounder, Kyle Noonan, said in a statement. “There aren’t many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long. Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one.”

Interested applicants have until Monday, November 12, to submit their resumes. They also must share a photo or video on their Instagram page stating why they’re the best person for the job. (Puptern hopefuls are required to tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern in their post.)

The simple requirements of becoming a MUTTS Puptern? Must be at least 18 years old and have no pet allergies.

MUTTS Canine Cantina has an off-leash dog park with a designated area for large and small dogs so that all owners and their four-legged friends are welcome. Along with the pup-friendly areas, the restaurant boasts a full food and drink menu — with special canine treats as well.

The venue also hosts special events including an upcoming Pupsgiving dinner and MUTTS movies.

