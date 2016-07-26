All Dean has to do is call our name, and we'll be there on the next train! Gilmore Girls star Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester) tells Us Weekly that he has a pretty good idea of how fans will react to Rory Gilmore's love life when the show's highly anticipated Netflix reboot launches.

Padalecki, 34, spoke to Us at the San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, July 24, and revealed that longtime supporters of the series don't need to worry about Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life's four new episodes tainting their memories of the original seven-season run that came to an end in May 2007.

"There will always be some fans who are unhappy, but I think they'll be pleased with it," the Supernatural actor says of the romantic path that awaits Rory (Alexis Bledel).

Indeed, he wants fans to trust series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, since she is taking the new run very seriously.

"Amy didn't come back to f–k it up — she came back to do it right, and she did it right," he says. "And I get to watch it on August 1 because I get to do my voice-over and stuff like that."

However, if you were bracing yourself for the bad news, here it is: Don't expect much screen time for exes Rory and Dean. In fact, Padalecki says he was only on the set for (gasp!) one day.

"It was fun," he continues. "I wanted to be a bigger part — I think they wanted me to be a bigger part of it as well. But it was shot during Supernatural, so I only did one day. But in that one day, it was a really good amount of stuff I got to do, and explained a lot."

Gilmore fans have long gone back and forth over which of Rory's three key men was best for her over the long haul: hometown hottie Dean, bad boy with a heart of gold Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) or Yale beau Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry).

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the revival.

Tell Us: Who should Rory end up with?

