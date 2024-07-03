While fans have argued over Rory’s romances — you’re either Team Dean, Jess or Logan — for years, Gilmore Girls’ most heart-wrenching love story belonged to two other characters: Lane Kim and Dave Rygalski.

While the fan favorite duo dated in season 3 of the beloved WB series, they were forced to part ways when Adam Brody, who portrayed Dave, left the show to star on Fox’s The O.C. Lane, played by Keiko Agena, went on to fall in love with and marry another bandmate Zack (Todd Lowe), and the couple eventually welcomed twins, Kwan and Steve, in season 7.

However, according to Agena, Lane and Dave’s ending might have played out differently if the show were still airing today.

In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, June 29, Agena, 50, revealed she believes that Lane and Dave would have eventually reconnected.

Related: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Cast: Where Are They Now? More than 20 years after Gilmore Girls first aired in 2000 — and was rebooted in 2016 for a four-part update — viewers are still yearning for more from Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. For six seasons from 2000 to 2007, fans followed the lives of mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) in the […]

“As rock ‘n’ roll as she said she was, I think she would be pretty above board. But I think there is some lovelorn, heartsickness over that relationship,” Agena told the outlet. “Maybe some daydreams. I don’t know that she would ever act on anything, but a friendship for sure.”

Despite understanding fans’ yearning for a Dave and Lane reunion, Agena also noted her hopes that Lane is out there “traveling” while still married to Zack. “Because she was such a fan of music, in my mind, I always craved more out of Connecticut interaction for her,” she said.

Of the potential storyline, Agena added that Lane is probably “writing really bad fantasy fanfiction” as she explores the globe, which eventually “becomes a concept album that [musician] Bjork somehow got involved with,” before Lane becomes an international star.

Agena added that if Gilmore Girls were to be rebooted, after attracting a legion of fans when it aired from 2000 to 2007, she would certainly return for more. Agena attributed the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, with keeping the cast — which featured Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham as mother-daughter duo Rory Gilmore and Lorelai Gilmore — inspired.

“Amy’s so talented that if she was excited about an idea and if she had a way that she wanted to tell some of these stories, if people were available, I think everyone would be interested in finding where these characters are now,” Agena told the outlet.

Related: 7 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters Who Are Actually the Worst It’s comforting to know that where you go, Gilmore Girls will follow — but some of the show’s characters would be better off left behind. Gilmore Girls premiered on the WB in 2000 and followed Lorelai (Lauren Graham), a single mother raising her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. […]

Almost 10 years after the original series aired, Netflix released a four-part revival series, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in November 2016, which saw most of the cast back in their original roles.

While no further onscreen reunions appear to be on the cards, Graham, 57, was seen hanging out with Kelly Bishop, who portrayed Lorelai’s mother, Emily Gilmore, just last month.

In a photo shared by the Parenthood alum via Instagram on Friday, June 28, the former colleagues were seen posing for a selfie while wearing big sunglasses. “Here’s to the ladies who lunch,” captioned Graham.